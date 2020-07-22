Nigeria records 543 new COVID-19 cases, total now 38,344

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 543 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 38,344.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 22nd of July 2020, 543 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 38344 cases have been confirmed, 15815 cases have been discharged and 813 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 543 new cases are reported from 15 states; Lagos-180, FCT-86, Kaduna-56, Edo-47, Ondo-37, Kwara-35, Ogun-19, Rivers-19, Kano-17, Ebonyi-16, Enugu-16, Delta-7, Bayelsa-4, Bauchi-3, Abia-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos13,80611,6361,993177
FCT3,2972,28097740
Oyo2,2191,0791,12020
Edo2,0646671,32572
Rivers1,5654651,05149
Kano1,4472421,15253
Delta1,44477163439
Kaduna1,26731693912
Ogun1,20326391723
Ondo1,00183614322
Plateau76239534918
Enugu72133337117
Ebonyi71511957620
Katsina71324944123
Kwara70750518814
Borno6034752135
Gombe5582051523
Bauchi5341550613
Abia5271323914
Imo454358879
Osun35919415510
Bayelsa32610020521
Jigawa322330811
Benue294235536
Nasarawa2891681138
Akwa Ibom176521213
Niger166451129
Sokoto153013716
Anambra132526812
Adamawa11521859
Kebbi909747
Ekiti8637472
Zamfara771715
Yobe643538
Taraba5443110
Cross River292531
Kogi5032

