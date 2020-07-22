Nigeria records 543 new COVID-19 cases, total now 38,344

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 543 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 38,344.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.
“On the 22nd of July 2020, 543 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 38344 cases have been confirmed, 15815 cases have been discharged and 813 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 543 new cases are reported from 15 states; Lagos-180, FCT-86, Kaduna-56, Edo-47, Ondo-37, Kwara-35, Ogun-19, Rivers-19, Kano-17, Ebonyi-16, Enugu-16, Delta-7, Bayelsa-4, Bauchi-3, Abia-1,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|13,806
|11,636
|1,993
|177
|FCT
|3,297
|2,280
|977
|40
|Oyo
|2,219
|1,079
|1,120
|20
|Edo
|2,064
|667
|1,325
|72
|Rivers
|1,565
|465
|1,051
|49
|Kano
|1,447
|242
|1,152
|53
|Delta
|1,444
|771
|634
|39
|Kaduna
|1,267
|316
|939
|12
|Ogun
|1,203
|263
|917
|23
|Ondo
|1,001
|836
|143
|22
|Plateau
|762
|395
|349
|18
|Enugu
|721
|333
|371
|17
|Ebonyi
|715
|119
|576
|20
|Katsina
|713
|249
|441
|23
|Kwara
|707
|505
|188
|14
|Borno
|603
|47
|521
|35
|Gombe
|558
|20
|515
|23
|Bauchi
|534
|15
|506
|13
|Abia
|527
|132
|391
|4
|Imo
|454
|358
|87
|9
|Osun
|359
|194
|155
|10
|Bayelsa
|326
|100
|205
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Benue
|294
|235
|53
|6
|Nasarawa
|289
|168
|113
|8
|Akwa Ibom
|176
|52
|121
|3
|Niger
|166
|45
|112
|9
|Sokoto
|153
|0
|137
|16
|Anambra
|132
|52
|68
|12
|Adamawa
|115
|21
|85
|9
|Kebbi
|90
|9
|74
|7
|Ekiti
|86
|37
|47
|2
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Yobe
|64
|3
|53
|8
|Taraba
|54
|43
|11
|0
|Cross River
|29
|25
|3
|1
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
543 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-180
FCT-86
Kaduna-56
Edo-47
Ondo-37
Kwara-35
Ogun-19
Rivers-19
Kano-17
Ebonyi-16
Enugu-16
Delta-7
Bayelsa-4
Bauchi-3
Abia-1
38,344 confirmed
15,815 discharged
813 deaths pic.twitter.com/8J6bMJy6jN
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 22, 2020
