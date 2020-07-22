Nigeria records 543 new COVID-19 cases, total now 38,344

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 543 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 38,344.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 22nd of July 2020, 543 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 38344 cases have been confirmed, 15815 cases have been discharged and 813 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 543 new cases are reported from 15 states; Lagos-180, FCT-86, Kaduna-56, Edo-47, Ondo-37, Kwara-35, Ogun-19, Rivers-19, Kano-17, Ebonyi-16, Enugu-16, Delta-7, Bayelsa-4, Bauchi-3, Abia-1,” the NCDC said.

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 13,806 11,636 1,993 177 FCT 3,297 2,280 977 40 Oyo 2,219 1,079 1,120 20 Edo 2,064 667 1,325 72 Rivers 1,565 465 1,051 49 Kano 1,447 242 1,152 53 Delta 1,444 771 634 39 Kaduna 1,267 316 939 12 Ogun 1,203 263 917 23 Ondo 1,001 836 143 22 Plateau 762 395 349 18 Enugu 721 333 371 17 Ebonyi 715 119 576 20 Katsina 713 249 441 23 Kwara 707 505 188 14 Borno 603 47 521 35 Gombe 558 20 515 23 Bauchi 534 15 506 13 Abia 527 132 391 4 Imo 454 358 87 9 Osun 359 194 155 10 Bayelsa 326 100 205 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Benue 294 235 53 6 Nasarawa 289 168 113 8 Akwa Ibom 176 52 121 3 Niger 166 45 112 9 Sokoto 153 0 137 16 Anambra 132 52 68 12 Adamawa 115 21 85 9 Kebbi 90 9 74 7 Ekiti 86 37 47 2 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 64 3 53 8 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Cross River 29 25 3 1 Kogi 5 0 3 2

