Nigeria records 50 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,113

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 50 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,113.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 3rd of April 2021, 50 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 163,113 cases have been confirmed, 151,853 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 50 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos(27), Plateau (11), Bayelsa (7), Gombe (3), Nasarawa (1) and Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos57,75732856,990439
FCT19,6691,46318,042164
Plateau9,028368,93557
Kaduna8,960628,83365
Rivers6,932166,816100
Oyo6,8384756,240123
Edo4,884104,689185
Ogun4,620264,54549
Kano3,913263,777110
Ondo3,1971,0542,08063
Kwara3,0832142,81455
Delta2,6067911,74471
Osun2,536272,45752
Nasarawa2,3511,96537313
Enugu2,2552531,97329
Katsina2,095312,03034
Gombe2,03351,98444
Ebonyi2,007241,95132
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7762241,53814
Abia1,66511,64321
Imo1,650211,59237
Bauchi1,531131,50117
Borno1,336981,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa1,05174527432
Niger93049641717
Taraba9102486422
Ekiti8671983711
Bayelsa8611681926
Sokoto774174528
Jigawa5242348516
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River3771134818
Yobe313202849
Zamfara23232218
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded 1,114 COVID-19 Infections Last Week, Lowest In Four Months

In the past two weeks, Nigeria recorded 3,414 new COVID-19 infections, which is the lowest the country has recorded since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in December.

In the penultimate week, (March 7 – 13), there were 2,300 cases, a reduction when compared to the 2,817 recorded in the previous week’s (February 28 – March 6)…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…Nigeria records 50 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,113

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

We’re shocked, pained by Odumakin’s death ― Southern, Middle Belt Forum leaders

Latest News

Buhari mourns Odumakin, his ex-spokesman

Latest News

JUST IN: Part of me is gone, says wife as Yinka Odumakin, spokesperson of Afenifere,…

Latest News

JUST IN: Fire guts popular Ibadan market

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More