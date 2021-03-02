Nigeria records 479 new COVID-19 infections, total now 156,496

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 479 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 156,496.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 2nd of March 2021, 479 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 156496 cases have been confirmed, 134551 cases have been discharged and 1923 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 479 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (153), Enugu (75), Rivers (50), FCT (40), Kaduna (18), Ebonyi (17), Plateau (17), Edo (17), Borno (16), Oyo (12) Kano (11), Abia (10), Cross River (10), Taraba (9), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Bayelsa (3), Delta (3), Ekiti (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2) and Akwa Ibom (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 56,001 1,786 53,805 410 FCT 19,274 7,211 11,914 149 Plateau 8,911 101 8,753 57 Kaduna 8,531 95 8,374 62 Oyo 6,746 952 5,684 110 Rivers 6,544 259 6,190 95 Edo 4,607 286 4,151 170 Ogun 4,398 623 3,728 47 Kano 3,764 149 3,511 104 Ondo 2,983 846 2,080 57 Kwara 2,931 579 2,301 51 Delta 2,579 770 1,744 65 Osun 2,433 301 2,082 50 Nasarawa 2,234 1,848 373 13 Enugu 2,078 184 1,865 29 Gombe 2,051 56 1,952 43 Katsina 2,030 18 1,983 29 Ebonyi 1,881 303 1,547 31 Anambra 1,726 116 1,591 19 Abia 1,530 21 1,488 21 Akwa Ibom 1,519 595 910 14 Imo 1,497 206 1,263 28 Borno 1,292 190 1,064 38 Bauchi 1,232 19 1,196 17 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Niger 917 483 417 17 Taraba 813 94 697 22 Ekiti 804 85 709 10 Bayelsa 772 40 706 26 Sokoto 769 1 740 28 Adamawa 762 470 264 28 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 377 63 300 14 Cross River 334 43 274 17 Yobe 268 17 242 9 Zamfara 219 -4 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

