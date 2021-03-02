Nigeria records 479 new COVID-19 infections, total now 156,496

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 479 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 156,496.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 2nd of March 2021, 479 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 156496 cases have been confirmed, 134551 cases have been discharged and 1923 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 479 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (153), Enugu (75), Rivers (50), FCT (40), Kaduna (18), Ebonyi (17), Plateau (17), Edo (17), Borno (16), Oyo (12) Kano (11), Abia (10), Cross River (10), Taraba (9), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Bayelsa (3), Delta (3), Ekiti (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2) and Akwa Ibom (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,0011,78653,805410
FCT19,2747,21111,914149
Plateau8,9111018,75357
Kaduna8,531958,37462
Oyo6,7469525,684110
Rivers6,5442596,19095
Edo4,6072864,151170
Ogun4,3986233,72847
Kano3,7641493,511104
Ondo2,9838462,08057
Kwara2,9315792,30151
Delta2,5797701,74465
Osun2,4333012,08250
Nasarawa2,2341,84837313
Enugu2,0781841,86529
Gombe2,051561,95243
Katsina2,030181,98329
Ebonyi1,8813031,54731
Anambra1,7261161,59119
Abia1,530211,48821
Akwa Ibom1,51959591014
Imo1,4972061,26328
Borno1,2921901,06438
Bauchi1,232191,19617
Benue1,18857559122
Niger91748341717
Taraba8139469722
Ekiti8048570910
Bayelsa7724070626
Sokoto769174028
Adamawa76247026428
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi3776330014
Cross River3344327417
Yobe268172429
Zamfara219-42158
Kogi5032

