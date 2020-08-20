Nigeria records 476 new cases of COVID-19, total now 50,964

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 476 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 50,964.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.

“On the 20th of August 2020, 476 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 50964 cases have been confirmed, 37569 cases have been discharged and 992 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 476 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (235), FCT (44), Kaduna (41), Borno (33), Plateau (28), Abia (13), Edo (13), Rivers (12), Imo (11), Oyo (10), Kano (9), Kwara (7), Enugu (5), Katsina (5), Gombe (4), Ogun (4), Nasarawa (1), Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 17,092 2,395 14,496 201 FCT 4,837 3,402 1,389 46 Oyo 3,007 1,319 1,654 34 Edo 2,475 181 2,194 100 Plateau 2,043 1,035 983 25 Rivers 2,027 102 1,868 57 Kaduna 1,882 233 1,637 12 Kano 1,683 263 1,366 54 Delta 1,671 128 1,497 46 Ogun 1,587 199 1,363 25 Ondo 1,482 677 775 30 Enugu 1,025 155 850 20 Ebonyi 943 15 901 27 Kwara 913 238 652 23 Osun 757 234 509 14 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Abia 713 128 579 6 Borno 706 93 577 36 Gombe 684 67 594 23 Bauchi 607 54 539 14 Imo 506 328 168 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 386 102 272 12 Bayelsa 352 7 324 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 260 44 208 8 Niger 232 52 168 12 Ekiti 206 98 104 4 Adamawa 185 50 123 12 Anambra 181 4 159 18 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Cross River 77 24 45 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

