Nigeria records 476 new cases of COVID-19, total now 50,964

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 476 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 476 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 50,964.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.

“On the 20th of August 2020, 476 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 50964 cases have been confirmed, 37569 cases have been discharged and 992 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 476 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (235), FCT (44), Kaduna (41), Borno (33), Plateau (28), Abia (13), Edo (13), Rivers (12), Imo (11), Oyo (10), Kano (9), Kwara (7), Enugu (5), Katsina (5), Gombe (4), Ogun (4), Nasarawa (1), Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos17,0922,39514,496201
FCT4,8373,4021,38946
Oyo3,0071,3191,65434
Edo2,4751812,194100
Plateau2,0431,03598325
Rivers2,0271021,86857
Kaduna1,8822331,63712
Kano1,6832631,36654
Delta1,6711281,49746
Ogun1,5871991,36325
Ondo1,48267777530
Enugu1,02515585020
Ebonyi9431590127
Kwara91323865223
Osun75723450914
Katsina74626545724
Abia7131285796
Borno7069357736
Gombe6846759423
Bauchi6075453914
Imo50632816810
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa38610227212
Bayelsa352732421
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom260442088
Niger2325216812
Ekiti206981044
Adamawa1855012312
Anambra181415918
Sokoto154013816
Kebbi900828
Taraba7819554
Zamfara771715
Cross River7724458
Yobe672578
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians
BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence
Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

Nigeria records 476 cases

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide
TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…

Nigeria records 476 cases

LOOK! YOU DONT NEED TO HAVE ANY EXPERIENCE TO TRADE ONLINE,WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING A LIVING FROM TRADING ONLINE TODAY AND PROFITS WILL BE PAID TO YOUR ACCOUNT DIRECTLY. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND EARN

You might also like
Top News

Post COVID-19: Kano based industrialist tasks FG on economy

Coronavirus

COVID-19: We remain resolute in fight against spread ― Gombe governor

Coronavirus

COVID-19: World Bank calls for greater debt relief for poorer nations

Top News

Nigeria records 410 new COVID-19 cases, total now 49,895

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More