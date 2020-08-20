Nigeria records 476 new cases of COVID-19, total now 50,964

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 476 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 50,964.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.
“On the 20th of August 2020, 476 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 50964 cases have been confirmed, 37569 cases have been discharged and 992 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 476 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (235), FCT (44), Kaduna (41), Borno (33), Plateau (28), Abia (13), Edo (13), Rivers (12), Imo (11), Oyo (10), Kano (9), Kwara (7), Enugu (5), Katsina (5), Gombe (4), Ogun (4), Nasarawa (1), Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|17,092
|2,395
|14,496
|201
|FCT
|4,837
|3,402
|1,389
|46
|Oyo
|3,007
|1,319
|1,654
|34
|Edo
|2,475
|181
|2,194
|100
|Plateau
|2,043
|1,035
|983
|25
|Rivers
|2,027
|102
|1,868
|57
|Kaduna
|1,882
|233
|1,637
|12
|Kano
|1,683
|263
|1,366
|54
|Delta
|1,671
|128
|1,497
|46
|Ogun
|1,587
|199
|1,363
|25
|Ondo
|1,482
|677
|775
|30
|Enugu
|1,025
|155
|850
|20
|Ebonyi
|943
|15
|901
|27
|Kwara
|913
|238
|652
|23
|Osun
|757
|234
|509
|14
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Abia
|713
|128
|579
|6
|Borno
|706
|93
|577
|36
|Gombe
|684
|67
|594
|23
|Bauchi
|607
|54
|539
|14
|Imo
|506
|328
|168
|10
|Benue
|430
|282
|139
|9
|Nasarawa
|386
|102
|272
|12
|Bayelsa
|352
|7
|324
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|260
|44
|208
|8
|Niger
|232
|52
|168
|12
|Ekiti
|206
|98
|104
|4
|Adamawa
|185
|50
|123
|12
|Anambra
|181
|4
|159
|18
|Sokoto
|154
|0
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|90
|0
|82
|8
|Taraba
|78
|19
|55
|4
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Cross River
|77
|24
|45
|8
|Yobe
|67
|2
|57
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
