Nigeria records 45 new COVID-19 infections, total now 167,027

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 167,027.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“45 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria; Ondo-23, Lagos-15, Gombe-2, Katsina-2, Rivers-2, Nasarawa-1.”

“167,027 confirmed, 163,413 discharged, 2,117 deaths.

“Today’s report includes: 75 community recoveries from FCT managed in line with guidelines, 10 states with 0 cases reported: Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, FCT, Imo, Kano, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto.”

