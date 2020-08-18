Nigeria records 410 new COVID-19 cases, total now 49,895

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 410 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 410 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 49,895.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 18th of August 2020, 410 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“The 410 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (210), FCT (45), Ondo (30), Plateau (21), Edo (19), Ogun (16), Oyo (13), Nasarawa (12), Bauchi (11), Enugu (10), Kwara (7), Kaduna (6), Anambra (4), Ebonyi (3), Abia (2), Rivers (1).

“Till date, 49895 cases have been confirmed, 37051 cases have been discharged and 981 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said.

