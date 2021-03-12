Nigeria records 399 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,332

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 399 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 160,332.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 12th of March 2021, 399 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

‘Till date, 160,332 cases have been confirmed, 144,059 cases have been discharged and 2,009 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 399 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (101), Anambra (96), Edo (50), Abia (29), Imo (28), Ogun (19), Akwa Ibom (16), Kaduna (13), FCT (7), Bayelsa (6), Kano (6), Oyo (6), Delta (5), Rivers (5), Nasarawa (4), Ebonyi (3), Osun (3) and Gombe (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 56,905 617 55,864 424 FCT 19,447 4,644 14,648 155 Plateau 8,986 92 8,837 57 Kaduna 8,751 133 8,553 65 Oyo 6,804 501 6,187 116 Rivers 6,767 232 6,438 97 Edo 4,812 228 4,399 185 Ogun 4,535 188 4,298 49 Kano 3,863 65 3,689 109 Ondo 3,083 944 2,080 59 Kwara 3,014 291 2,668 55 Delta 2,593 780 1,744 69 Osun 2,487 125 2,310 52 Nasarawa 2,289 1,903 373 13 Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29 Katsina 2,060 1 2,025 34 Gombe 2,018 23 1,952 43 Ebonyi 1,968 162 1,774 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,687 528 1,145 14 Abia 1,625 40 1,564 21 Imo 1,614 147 1,432 35 Bauchi 1,442 158 1,267 17 Borno 1,316 78 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 921 487 417 17 Taraba 881 55 804 22 Ekiti 844 67 767 10 Bayelsa 815 45 744 26 Sokoto 769 0 741 28 Jigawa 496 0 480 16 Kebbi 412 75 323 14 Cross River 344 20 307 17 Yobe 293 25 259 9 Zamfara 226 3 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

