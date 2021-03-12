Nigeria records 399 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,332

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 399 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 160,332.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.
“On the 12th of March 2021, 399 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
‘Till date, 160,332 cases have been confirmed, 144,059 cases have been discharged and 2,009 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 399 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (101), Anambra (96), Edo (50), Abia (29), Imo (28), Ogun (19), Akwa Ibom (16), Kaduna (13), FCT (7), Bayelsa (6), Kano (6), Oyo (6), Delta (5), Rivers (5), Nasarawa (4), Ebonyi (3), Osun (3) and Gombe (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|56,905
|617
|55,864
|424
|FCT
|19,447
|4,644
|14,648
|155
|Plateau
|8,986
|92
|8,837
|57
|Kaduna
|8,751
|133
|8,553
|65
|Oyo
|6,804
|501
|6,187
|116
|Rivers
|6,767
|232
|6,438
|97
|Edo
|4,812
|228
|4,399
|185
|Ogun
|4,535
|188
|4,298
|49
|Kano
|3,863
|65
|3,689
|109
|Ondo
|3,083
|944
|2,080
|59
|Kwara
|3,014
|291
|2,668
|55
|Delta
|2,593
|780
|1,744
|69
|Osun
|2,487
|125
|2,310
|52
|Nasarawa
|2,289
|1,903
|373
|13
|Enugu
|2,221
|327
|1,865
|29
|Katsina
|2,060
|1
|2,025
|34
|Gombe
|2,018
|23
|1,952
|43
|Ebonyi
|1,968
|162
|1,774
|32
|Anambra
|1,909
|64
|1,826
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,687
|528
|1,145
|14
|Abia
|1,625
|40
|1,564
|21
|Imo
|1,614
|147
|1,432
|35
|Bauchi
|1,442
|158
|1,267
|17
|Borno
|1,316
|78
|1,200
|38
|Benue
|1,188
|575
|591
|22
|Adamawa
|942
|641
|270
|31
|Niger
|921
|487
|417
|17
|Taraba
|881
|55
|804
|22
|Ekiti
|844
|67
|767
|10
|Bayelsa
|815
|45
|744
|26
|Sokoto
|769
|0
|741
|28
|Jigawa
|496
|0
|480
|16
|Kebbi
|412
|75
|323
|14
|Cross River
|344
|20
|307
|17
|Yobe
|293
|25
|259
|9
|Zamfara
|226
|3
|215
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis
Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…
Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos
The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.
At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Nigeria records 399 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,332
