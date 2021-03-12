Nigeria records 399 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,332

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 399 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 160,332.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 12th of March 2021, 399 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

‘Till date, 160,332 cases have been confirmed, 144,059 cases have been discharged and 2,009 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 399 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (101), Anambra (96), Edo (50), Abia (29), Imo (28), Ogun (19), Akwa Ibom (16), Kaduna (13), FCT (7), Bayelsa (6), Kano (6), Oyo (6), Delta (5), Rivers (5), Nasarawa (4), Ebonyi (3), Osun (3) and Gombe (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 56,905 617 55,864 424
FCT 19,447 4,644 14,648 155
Plateau 8,986 92 8,837 57
Kaduna 8,751 133 8,553 65
Oyo 6,804 501 6,187 116
Rivers 6,767 232 6,438 97
Edo 4,812 228 4,399 185
Ogun 4,535 188 4,298 49
Kano 3,863 65 3,689 109
Ondo 3,083 944 2,080 59
Kwara 3,014 291 2,668 55
Delta 2,593 780 1,744 69
Osun 2,487 125 2,310 52
Nasarawa 2,289 1,903 373 13
Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29
Katsina 2,060 1 2,025 34
Gombe 2,018 23 1,952 43
Ebonyi 1,968 162 1,774 32
Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19
Akwa Ibom 1,687 528 1,145 14
Abia 1,625 40 1,564 21
Imo 1,614 147 1,432 35
Bauchi 1,442 158 1,267 17
Borno 1,316 78 1,200 38
Benue 1,188 575 591 22
Adamawa 942 641 270 31
Niger 921 487 417 17
Taraba 881 55 804 22
Ekiti 844 67 767 10
Bayelsa 815 45 744 26
Sokoto 769 0 741 28
Jigawa 496 0 480 16
Kebbi 412 75 323 14
Cross River 344 20 307 17
Yobe 293 25 259 9
Zamfara 226 3 215 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2

