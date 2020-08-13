The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 373 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 373 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 48,116.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.

“On the 13th of August 2020, 373 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.



“Till date, 48116 cases have been confirmed, 34309 cases have been discharged and 966 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.



“The 373 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(69), Osun(41), Kaduna(40), Oyo(40), FCT(35), Plateau(22), Rivers(19), Kano(17), Ondo(17), Ogun(15), Abia(14), Gombe(12), Imo(9), Enugu(7), Kwara(6), Delta(5), Niger(2), Borno(1), Bauchi(1) and Nasarawa(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 16,256 2,923 13,132 201 FCT 4,632 3,261 1,325 46 Oyo 2,935 1,400 1,504 31 Edo 2,399 178 2,121 100 Rivers 1,991 160 1,775 56 Kaduna 1,706 201 1,493 12 Plateau 1,665 905 736 24 Kano 1,661 287 1,320 54 Delta 1,626 152 1,430 44 Ogun 1,521 209 1,288 24 Ondo 1,373 575 770 28 Enugu 976 307 650 19 Ebonyi 908 30 852 26 Kwara 888 274 591 23 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Osun 719 365 341 13 Borno 698 86 576 36 Abia 677 126 546 5 Gombe 647 48 576 23 Bauchi 580 33 533 14 Imo 494 316 168 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 372 141 223 8 Bayelsa 346 9 316 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 241 26 207 8 Niger 228 48 168 12 Ekiti 194 110 81 3 Adamawa 185 69 104 12 Anambra 156 7 131 18 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Cross River 73 23 42 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

373 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-69 Osun-41 Kaduna-40 Oyo-40 FCT-35 Plateau-22 Rivers-19 Kano-17 Ondo-17 Ogun-15 Abia-14 Gombe-12 Imo-9 Enugu-7 Kwara-6 Delta-5 Niger-2 Borno-1 Bauchi-1 Nasarawa-1 48,116 confirmed 34,309 discharged 966 deaths pic.twitter.com/4ZJDiYeN8a — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 13, 2020

