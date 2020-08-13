The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 373 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
The 373 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 48,116.
The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.
“On the 13th of August 2020, 373 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 48116 cases have been confirmed, 34309 cases have been discharged and 966 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 373 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(69), Osun(41), Kaduna(40), Oyo(40), FCT(35), Plateau(22), Rivers(19), Kano(17), Ondo(17), Ogun(15), Abia(14), Gombe(12), Imo(9), Enugu(7), Kwara(6), Delta(5), Niger(2), Borno(1), Bauchi(1) and Nasarawa(1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by states below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|16,256
|2,923
|13,132
|201
|FCT
|4,632
|3,261
|1,325
|46
|Oyo
|2,935
|1,400
|1,504
|31
|Edo
|2,399
|178
|2,121
|100
|Rivers
|1,991
|160
|1,775
|56
|Kaduna
|1,706
|201
|1,493
|12
|Plateau
|1,665
|905
|736
|24
|Kano
|1,661
|287
|1,320
|54
|Delta
|1,626
|152
|1,430
|44
|Ogun
|1,521
|209
|1,288
|24
|Ondo
|1,373
|575
|770
|28
|Enugu
|976
|307
|650
|19
|Ebonyi
|908
|30
|852
|26
|Kwara
|888
|274
|591
|23
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Osun
|719
|365
|341
|13
|Borno
|698
|86
|576
|36
|Abia
|677
|126
|546
|5
|Gombe
|647
|48
|576
|23
|Bauchi
|580
|33
|533
|14
|Imo
|494
|316
|168
|10
|Benue
|430
|282
|139
|9
|Nasarawa
|372
|141
|223
|8
|Bayelsa
|346
|9
|316
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|241
|26
|207
|8
|Niger
|228
|48
|168
|12
|Ekiti
|194
|110
|81
|3
|Adamawa
|185
|69
|104
|12
|Anambra
|156
|7
|131
|18
|Sokoto
|154
|0
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|90
|0
|82
|8
|Taraba
|78
|19
|55
|4
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Cross River
|73
|23
|42
|8
|Yobe
|67
|2
|57
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
