Nigeria records 371 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,906

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 371 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 158,906.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 8th of March 2021, 371 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 158906 cases have been confirmed, 138502 cases have been discharged and 1982 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 371 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (102), Enugu (65), Edo (56), FCT (23), Ogun (20), Osun (18), Bayelsa (18), Rivers (15), Kaduna (14), Plateau (10), Oyo (8), Bauchi (7), Kano (5), Delta (4), Nasarawa (3), Niger(2) and Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 56,575 1,299 54,860 416 FCT 19,373 7,293 11,927 153 Plateau 8,954 87 8,810 57 Kaduna 8,672 148 8,459 65 Oyo 6,774 876 5,784 114 Rivers 6,695 273 6,325 97 Edo 4,726 239 4,303 184 Ogun 4,457 365 4,045 47 Kano 3,849 135 3,606 108 Ondo 3,066 928 2,080 58 Kwara 2,962 326 2,585 51 Delta 2,586 774 1,744 68 Osun 2,475 143 2,280 52 Nasarawa 2,254 1,868 373 13 Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29 Katsina 2,060 1 2,025 34 Gombe 2,010 15 1,952 43 Ebonyi 1,951 373 1,547 31 Anambra 1,813 195 1,599 19 Akwa Ibom 1,610 554 1,042 14 Abia 1,588 64 1,503 21 Imo 1,569 131 1,407 31 Borno 1,308 70 1,200 38 Bauchi 1,281 66 1,198 17 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 921 487 417 17 Taraba 863 74 767 22 Ekiti 835 92 733 10 Bayelsa 797 27 744 26 Sokoto 769 0 741 28 Jigawa 496 0 480 16 Kebbi 412 75 323 14 Cross River 334 43 274 17 Yobe 293 25 259 9 Zamfara 222 -1 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

