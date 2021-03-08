Nigeria records 371 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,906

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 371 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 371 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 158,906.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 8th of March 2021, 371 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 158906 cases have been confirmed, 138502 cases have been discharged and 1982 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 371 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (102), Enugu (65), Edo (56), FCT (23), Ogun (20), Osun (18), Bayelsa (18), Rivers (15), Kaduna (14), Plateau (10), Oyo (8), Bauchi (7), Kano (5), Delta (4), Nasarawa (3), Niger(2) and Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.

See the be=reakdown of cases by state;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,5751,29954,860416
FCT19,3737,29311,927153
Plateau8,954878,81057
Kaduna8,6721488,45965
Oyo6,7748765,784114
Rivers6,6952736,32597
Edo4,7262394,303184
Ogun4,4573654,04547
Kano3,8491353,606108
Ondo3,0669282,08058
Kwara2,9623262,58551
Delta2,5867741,74468
Osun2,4751432,28052
Nasarawa2,2541,86837313
Enugu2,2213271,86529
Katsina2,06012,02534
Gombe2,010151,95243
Ebonyi1,9513731,54731
Anambra1,8131951,59919
Akwa Ibom1,6105541,04214
Abia1,588641,50321
Imo1,5691311,40731
Borno1,308701,20038
Bauchi1,281661,19817
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger92148741717
Taraba8637476722
Ekiti8359273310
Bayelsa7972774426
Sokoto769074128
Jigawa496048016
Kebbi4127532314
Cross River3344327417
Yobe293252599
Zamfara222-12158
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there.

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…Nigeria records 371 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,906

 

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission: Seed of Life College, Ibadan, a school to rekon with for academic excellence. Date of exam. March 20,2021. For details check www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Top News

Gani Adams raises alarm over killing of four men at Idiyan village

Latest News

Ogun receives 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

COVID-19: Nigeria to ban flights from UAE, Netherlands

Latest News

Mustapha, PTF members, others receive COVID-19 vaccine

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More