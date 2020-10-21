Nigeria records 37 new COVID-19 cases, total now 61,667

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 37 cases, Nigeria confirms 148 cases, Delta records over 1701 cases, Kwara records 18 cases, Enugu records 115 cases, Nigeria records 643 cases, Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, US breaks daily record, Lagos medical laboratory COVID-19, PDP commends health workers, Osun Coronavirus: Dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug, COVID-19 vaccines
FILE PHOTO

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,667.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“On the 21st of October 2020, 37 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61667 cases have been confirmed, 56880 cases have been discharged and 1125 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 37 new cases are reported from 9 states – FCT (8), Lagos (7), Taraba (5), Rivers (5), Adamawa (4) Kaduna (3), Anambra (2), Osun (2), Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,73397219,554207
FCT5,9435645,30079
Plateau3,5873393,21533
Oyo3,4218242,55641
Rivers2,742662,61759
Edo2,648192,522107
Kaduna2,572572,47342
Ogun1,9872051,75329
Delta1,812261,73749
Kano1,74151,68254
Ondo1,659381,58536
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Osun9184085820
Katsina904187924
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710069614
Imo6072956612
Benue4846141310
Nasarawa47814032513
Bayelsa403138121
Ekiti32973166
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29532848
Anambra2771024819
Niger2741324912
Adamawa252422919
Sokoto162014517
Taraba122131036
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe795668
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House Of Reps Speaker In Closed-Door Meeting Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.

My Convoy Was Attacked By Political Thugs Not Protesting Youths — Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said that, he was attacked by thugs and not protesting youths.

In his broadcast to the people of the state this morning in Osogbo, the governor alleged that…

Nigeria records 37 cases

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

JSHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

[BREAKING] Lekki killings: We will get justice for all victims ― Osinbajo

Latest News

UN secretary general condemns Lekki shootings, calls for investigation

Latest News

Lekki Killings: PENGASSAN, NUPENG threaten to withdraw services, wants FG to produce…

EndSARS

UN condemns Lekki killings, calls for reform of security forces

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More