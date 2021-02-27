Nigeria records 341 new COVID-19 infections as total hits 155,417 in one year

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 341 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,417.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

Nigeria also recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,891.

On the 27th of Feb 2020, Nigeria detected her first case of #COVID19.

“On the 27th of February 2021, 341 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 155417 cases have been confirmed, 133,256 cases have been discharged and 1905 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 341 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (96), Rivers (41), Kaduna (33), Edo (21), Osun (20), Akwa Ibom (17), FCT (17), Ondo (15), Gombe (11), Kano (11), Imo (10), Ekiti (9), Kebbi (9), Kwara (8), Oyo (8), Borno (6), Enugu (3), Plateau (3), Delta (1), Niger (1) and Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 55,646 1,886 53,350 410 FCT 19,203 7,220 11,839 144 Plateau 8,877 102 8,718 57 Kaduna 8,486 142 8,282 62 Oyo 6,725 978 5,637 110 Rivers 6,477 267 6,116 94 Edo 4,550 436 3,948 166 Ogun 4,378 753 3,579 46 Kano 3,743 180 3,459 104 Ondo 2,983 846 2,080 57 Kwara 2,909 557 2,301 51 Delta 2,557 748 1,744 65 Osun 2,412 417 1,945 50 Nasarawa 2,212 1,826 373 13 Gombe 2,051 98 1,910 43 Katsina 2,029 32 1,970 27 Enugu 2,003 109 1,865 29 Ebonyi 1,864 286 1,547 31 Anambra 1,641 207 1,415 19 Abia 1,514 67 1,427 20 Akwa Ibom 1,501 637 850 14 Imo 1,474 183 1,263 28 Borno 1,272 170 1,064 38 Bauchi 1,224 11 1,196 17 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Niger 913 479 417 17 Taraba 804 146 636 22 Ekiti 797 133 654 10 Sokoto 769 1 740 28 Bayelsa 767 35 706 26 Adamawa 762 470 264 28 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 374 60 300 14 Cross River 324 57 254 13 Yobe 268 17 242 9 Zamfara 219 -4 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

341 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria Lagos-96

Rivers-41

Kaduna-33

Edo-21

Osun-20

Akwa Ibom-17

FCT-17

Ondo-15

Gombe-11

Kano-11

Imo-10

Ekiti-9

Kebbi-9

Kwara-8

Oyo-8

Borno-6

Enugu-3

Plateau-3

Delta-1

Niger-1

Ogun-1 155,417 confirmed

133,256 discharged

1,905 deaths pic.twitter.com/Am8f5TDr1U — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 27, 2021

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Nigeria records 341 new COVID-19 infections as total hits 155,417 in one year