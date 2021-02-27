Nigeria records 341 new COVID-19 infections as total hits 155,417 in one year

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 341 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,417.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.
Nigeria also recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,891.
On the 27th of Feb 2020, Nigeria detected her first case of #COVID19.
“On the 27th of February 2021, 341 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 155417 cases have been confirmed, 133,256 cases have been discharged and 1905 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 341 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (96), Rivers (41), Kaduna (33), Edo (21), Osun (20), Akwa Ibom (17), FCT (17), Ondo (15), Gombe (11), Kano (11), Imo (10), Ekiti (9), Kebbi (9), Kwara (8), Oyo (8), Borno (6), Enugu (3), Plateau (3), Delta (1), Niger (1) and Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|55,646
|1,886
|53,350
|410
|FCT
|19,203
|7,220
|11,839
|144
|Plateau
|8,877
|102
|8,718
|57
|Kaduna
|8,486
|142
|8,282
|62
|Oyo
|6,725
|978
|5,637
|110
|Rivers
|6,477
|267
|6,116
|94
|Edo
|4,550
|436
|3,948
|166
|Ogun
|4,378
|753
|3,579
|46
|Kano
|3,743
|180
|3,459
|104
|Ondo
|2,983
|846
|2,080
|57
|Kwara
|2,909
|557
|2,301
|51
|Delta
|2,557
|748
|1,744
|65
|Osun
|2,412
|417
|1,945
|50
|Nasarawa
|2,212
|1,826
|373
|13
|Gombe
|2,051
|98
|1,910
|43
|Katsina
|2,029
|32
|1,970
|27
|Enugu
|2,003
|109
|1,865
|29
|Ebonyi
|1,864
|286
|1,547
|31
|Anambra
|1,641
|207
|1,415
|19
|Abia
|1,514
|67
|1,427
|20
|Akwa Ibom
|1,501
|637
|850
|14
|Imo
|1,474
|183
|1,263
|28
|Borno
|1,272
|170
|1,064
|38
|Bauchi
|1,224
|11
|1,196
|17
|Benue
|1,188
|575
|591
|22
|Niger
|913
|479
|417
|17
|Taraba
|804
|146
|636
|22
|Ekiti
|797
|133
|654
|10
|Sokoto
|769
|1
|740
|28
|Bayelsa
|767
|35
|706
|26
|Adamawa
|762
|470
|264
|28
|Jigawa
|496
|56
|429
|11
|Kebbi
|374
|60
|300
|14
|Cross River
|324
|57
|254
|13
|Yobe
|268
|17
|242
|9
|Zamfara
|219
|-4
|215
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
341 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Lagos-96
Rivers-41
Kaduna-33
Edo-21
Osun-20
Akwa Ibom-17
FCT-17
Ondo-15
Gombe-11
Kano-11
Imo-10
Ekiti-9
Kebbi-9
Kwara-8
Oyo-8
Borno-6
Enugu-3
Plateau-3
Delta-1
Niger-1
Ogun-1
155,417 confirmed
133,256 discharged
1,905 deaths pic.twitter.com/Am8f5TDr1U
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 27, 2021
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week
Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.
Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.
The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…
FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances
The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Nigeria records 341 new COVID-19 infections as total hits 155,417 in one year