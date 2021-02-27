Nigeria records 341 new COVID-19 infections as total hits 155,417 in one year

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 341 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 341 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,417.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

Nigeria also recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,891.

On the 27th of Feb 2020, Nigeria detected her first case of #COVID19.

“On the 27th of February 2021, 341 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 155417 cases have been confirmed, 133,256 cases have been discharged and 1905 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 341 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (96), Rivers (41), Kaduna (33), Edo (21), Osun (20), Akwa Ibom (17), FCT (17), Ondo (15), Gombe (11), Kano (11), Imo (10), Ekiti (9), Kebbi (9), Kwara (8), Oyo (8), Borno (6), Enugu (3), Plateau (3), Delta (1), Niger (1) and Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos55,6461,88653,350410
FCT19,2037,22011,839144
Plateau8,8771028,71857
Kaduna8,4861428,28262
Oyo6,7259785,637110
Rivers6,4772676,11694
Edo4,5504363,948166
Ogun4,3787533,57946
Kano3,7431803,459104
Ondo2,9838462,08057
Kwara2,9095572,30151
Delta2,5577481,74465
Osun2,4124171,94550
Nasarawa2,2121,82637313
Gombe2,051981,91043
Katsina2,029321,97027
Enugu2,0031091,86529
Ebonyi1,8642861,54731
Anambra1,6412071,41519
Abia1,514671,42720
Akwa Ibom1,50163785014
Imo1,4741831,26328
Borno1,2721701,06438
Bauchi1,224111,19617
Benue1,18857559122
Niger91347941717
Taraba80414663622
Ekiti79713365410
Sokoto769174028
Bayelsa7673570626
Adamawa76247026428
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi3746030014
Cross River3245725413
Yobe268172429
Zamfara219-42158
Kogi5032

