Nigeria records 338 new coronavirus cases, total now 5,959

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 338 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 5,959.

The NCDC made this known on Saturday via its verified Twitter handle and website. it also said that 177 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

“On the 17th of May 2020, 338 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 5959 cases have been confirmed, 1594 cases have been discharged and 182 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 338 new cases are reported from 18 states; 338 new cases of #COVID19; 177-Lagos, 64-Kano, 21-FCT, 16-Rivers, 14-Plateau, 11-Oyo, 9-Katsina, 4-Jigawa, 4-Kaduna, 3-Abia, 3-Bauchi, 3-Borno, 2-Gombe, 2-Akwa Ibom, 2-Delta, 1-Ondo, 1-Kebbi, 1-Sokoto,” it said.

See the breakdown by cases below;

338 new cases of #COVID19; 177-Lagos

64-Kano

21-FCT

16-Rivers

14-Plateau

11-Oyo

9-Katsina

4-Jigawa

4-Kaduna

3-Abia

3-Bauchi

3-Borno

2-Gombe

2-Akwa Ibom

2-Delta

1-Ondo

1-Kebbi

1-Sokoto 5959 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1594

Deaths: 182 pic.twitter.com/1nC9HjskN3 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 17, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

30 Staff Members Of An Organisation In Ibadan Test Positive For Coronavirus

No fewer than 30 members of staff of an organisation in Ibadan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a tweet on Saturday. He further disclosed that the state has recorded 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of… Read full story

Buhari Gets Madagascar Formula Against COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday at the State House, Abuja, received Covid Organic, the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID-19 pandemic. Samples of the solution were delivered to him by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau who brought them along as part of the traditional medicine… Read full story

Produce Chinese Doctors Within 48hrs, PDP Tells FG

Amidst denial over the whereabout of Chinese doctors who arrived Nigeria amidst public outcry, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to declare the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team it brought… Read full story

FG Defies Canada, Insists Air Peace Must Evacuate 319 Stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government has defied the Canada High Commission in Nigeria by insisting that Nigerian carrier, Air Peace which it had earlier designated, must evacuate the over 319 Nigerians stranded from the… Read full story

US May Restore Funding To WHO ― Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organisation (WHO), including one in which Washington would pay about 10 per cent of its former level. In a posting on Twitter, Trump underscored that no final decision had been made and that… Read full story