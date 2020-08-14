Nigeria records 329 new COVID-19 cases, total now 48,445

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 329 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 329 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 48,445.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 14th of August 2020, 329 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 48445 cases have been confirmed, 35998 cases have been discharged and 973 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 329 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(113), Kaduna(49), FCT(33), Plateau(24), Kano(16), Edo(15), Ogun(14), Delta(13), Osun(10), Oyo(8), Ekiti(6) Bayelsa(6), Akwa Ibom(5), Borno(4), Enugu(4), Ebonyi(3), Rivers(2), Bauchi(1), Nasarawa(1), Gombe(1) and Niger(1),.

“Our discharges today include 1,325 community recoveries over the last two weeks reported from Lagos State in line with new case management guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 16,369 1,711 14,457 201 FCT 4,665 3,277 1,342 46 Oyo 2,943 1,381 1,530 32 Edo 2,414 183 2,131 100 Rivers 1,993 152 1,785 56 Kaduna 1,755 207 1,536 12 Plateau 1,689 865 800 24 Kano 1,677 289 1,334 54 Delta 1,639 155 1,440 44 Ogun 1,535 216 1,295 24 Ondo 1,373 575 770 28 Enugu 980 241 720 19 Ebonyi 911 32 852 27 Kwara 888 272 593 23 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Osun 729 347 368 14 Borno 702 89 577 36 Abia 677 126 546 5 Gombe 648 48 577 23 Bauchi 581 30 537 14 Imo 494 316 168 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 373 89 272 12 Bayelsa 352 10 321 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 246 31 207 8 Niger 229 49 168 12 Ekiti 200 112 85 3 Adamawa 185 69 104 12 Anambra 156 7 131 18 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Cross River 73 23 42 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

