Nigeria records 329 new COVID-19 cases, total now 48,445

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 329 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 329 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 48,445.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 14th of August 2020, 329 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 48445 cases have been confirmed, 35998 cases have been discharged and 973 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 329 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(113), Kaduna(49), FCT(33), Plateau(24), Kano(16), Edo(15), Ogun(14), Delta(13), Osun(10), Oyo(8), Ekiti(6) Bayelsa(6), Akwa Ibom(5), Borno(4), Enugu(4), Ebonyi(3), Rivers(2), Bauchi(1), Nasarawa(1), Gombe(1) and Niger(1),.

“Our discharges today include 1,325 community recoveries over the last two weeks reported from Lagos State in line with new case management guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos16,3691,71114,457201
FCT4,6653,2771,34246
Oyo2,9431,3811,53032
Edo2,4141832,131100
Rivers1,9931521,78556
Kaduna1,7552071,53612
Plateau1,68986580024
Kano1,6772891,33454
Delta1,6391551,44044
Ogun1,5352161,29524
Ondo1,37357577028
Enugu98024172019
Ebonyi9113285227
Kwara88827259323
Katsina74626545724
Osun72934736814
Borno7028957736
Abia6771265465
Gombe6484857723
Bauchi5813053714
Imo49431616810
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa3738927212
Bayelsa3521032121
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom246312078
Niger2294916812
Ekiti200112853
Adamawa1856910412
Anambra156713118
Sokoto154013816
Kebbi900828
Taraba7819554
Zamfara771715
Cross River7323428
Yobe672578
Kogi5032

