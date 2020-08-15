Nigeria records 325 new COVID-19 cases, total now 48,770

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 325 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 48,770.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday.

“On the 15th of August 2020, 325 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 48770 cases have been confirmed, 36290 cases have been discharged and 974 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 325 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (87), FCT (49), Gombe (28), Ebonyi (20), Plateau (19), Kwara (18), Enugu (17), Imo (12), Rivers (12), Kaduna (11), Ogun (10), Edo (9), Oyo (9), Ondo (8), Osun (8), Ekiti (4), Borno (1), Kano (1), Bauchi (1) and Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 16,456 1,788 14,467 201 FCT 4,714 3,321 1,347 46 Oyo 2,952 1,389 1,530 33 Edo 2,423 185 2,138 100 Rivers 2,005 141 1,808 56 Kaduna 1,766 208 1,546 12 Plateau 1,708 862 822 24 Kano 1,678 258 1,366 54 Delta 1,639 155 1,440 44 Ogun 1,545 202 1,319 24 Ondo 1,381 579 774 28 Enugu 997 168 810 19 Ebonyi 931 52 852 27 Kwara 906 290 593 23 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Osun 737 304 419 14 Borno 703 90 577 36 Abia 677 126 546 5 Gombe 676 74 579 23 Bauchi 582 30 538 14 Imo 506 328 168 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 374 90 272 12 Bayelsa 352 10 321 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 246 31 207 8 Niger 229 49 168 12 Ekiti 204 108 93 3 Adamawa 185 69 104 12 Anambra 156 7 131 18 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Cross River 73 20 45 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

