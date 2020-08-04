Nigeria records 304 new COVID-19 cases, total now 44,433

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infection to 44,433.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 4th of August 2020, 304 new confirmed cases and 14 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 44433 cases have been confirmed, 31851 cases have been discharged and 910 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 304 new cases are reported from 19 states- FCT (90), Lagos (59), Ondo (39), Taraba (18), Rivers (17), Borno (15), Adamawa (12), Oyo (11), Delta (9), Edo (6), Bauchi (4), Kwara (4), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Bayelsa (3), Plateau (3), Niger (3), Nasarawa (2) and Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos15,4142,11613,106192
FCT4,0872,8541,18944
Oyo2,7821,3561,39828
Edo2,3172102,01790
Rivers1,8593031,50353
Kano1,5982751,27053
Delta1,5291271,35943
Kaduna1,4981981,28812
Ogun1,4112001,18724
Plateau1,24362559820
Ondo1,24356764927
Enugu84634348518
Ebonyi8084973326
Kwara79049627321
Katsina74626545724
Borno6282456935
Gombe6206852923
Abia6021264715
Osun58427130013
Bauchi5653152113
Imo4693211399
Benue356285647
Bayelsa3423528621
Nasarawa3411102238
Jigawa322330811
Niger2268113312
Akwa Ibom221641507
Adamawa176808511
Sokoto154113716
Ekiti15282682
Anambra135487512
Kebbi904797
Zamfara771715
Taraba7213554
Yobe675548
Cross River5835194
Kogi5032

