Nigeria records 304 new COVID-19 cases, total now 44,433

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infection to 44,433.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.
“On the 4th of August 2020, 304 new confirmed cases and 14 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 44433 cases have been confirmed, 31851 cases have been discharged and 910 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 304 new cases are reported from 19 states- FCT (90), Lagos (59), Ondo (39), Taraba (18), Rivers (17), Borno (15), Adamawa (12), Oyo (11), Delta (9), Edo (6), Bauchi (4), Kwara (4), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Bayelsa (3), Plateau (3), Niger (3), Nasarawa (2) and Kano (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|15,414
|2,116
|13,106
|192
|FCT
|4,087
|2,854
|1,189
|44
|Oyo
|2,782
|1,356
|1,398
|28
|Edo
|2,317
|210
|2,017
|90
|Rivers
|1,859
|303
|1,503
|53
|Kano
|1,598
|275
|1,270
|53
|Delta
|1,529
|127
|1,359
|43
|Kaduna
|1,498
|198
|1,288
|12
|Ogun
|1,411
|200
|1,187
|24
|Plateau
|1,243
|625
|598
|20
|Ondo
|1,243
|567
|649
|27
|Enugu
|846
|343
|485
|18
|Ebonyi
|808
|49
|733
|26
|Kwara
|790
|496
|273
|21
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Borno
|628
|24
|569
|35
|Gombe
|620
|68
|529
|23
|Abia
|602
|126
|471
|5
|Osun
|584
|271
|300
|13
|Bauchi
|565
|31
|521
|13
|Imo
|469
|321
|139
|9
|Benue
|356
|285
|64
|7
|Bayelsa
|342
|35
|286
|21
|Nasarawa
|341
|110
|223
|8
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Niger
|226
|81
|133
|12
|Akwa Ibom
|221
|64
|150
|7
|Adamawa
|176
|80
|85
|11
|Sokoto
|154
|1
|137
|16
|Ekiti
|152
|82
|68
|2
|Anambra
|135
|48
|75
|12
|Kebbi
|90
|4
|79
|7
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Taraba
|72
|13
|55
|4
|Yobe
|67
|5
|54
|8
|Cross River
|58
|35
|19
|4
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2

