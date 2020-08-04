Nigeria records 304 new COVID-19 cases, total now 44,433

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infection to 44,433.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 4th of August 2020, 304 new confirmed cases and 14 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 44433 cases have been confirmed, 31851 cases have been discharged and 910 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 304 new cases are reported from 19 states- FCT (90), Lagos (59), Ondo (39), Taraba (18), Rivers (17), Borno (15), Adamawa (12), Oyo (11), Delta (9), Edo (6), Bauchi (4), Kwara (4), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Bayelsa (3), Plateau (3), Niger (3), Nasarawa (2) and Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,414 2,116 13,106 192 FCT 4,087 2,854 1,189 44 Oyo 2,782 1,356 1,398 28 Edo 2,317 210 2,017 90 Rivers 1,859 303 1,503 53 Kano 1,598 275 1,270 53 Delta 1,529 127 1,359 43 Kaduna 1,498 198 1,288 12 Ogun 1,411 200 1,187 24 Plateau 1,243 625 598 20 Ondo 1,243 567 649 27 Enugu 846 343 485 18 Ebonyi 808 49 733 26 Kwara 790 496 273 21 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 628 24 569 35 Gombe 620 68 529 23 Abia 602 126 471 5 Osun 584 271 300 13 Bauchi 565 31 521 13 Imo 469 321 139 9 Benue 356 285 64 7 Bayelsa 342 35 286 21 Nasarawa 341 110 223 8 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Niger 226 81 133 12 Akwa Ibom 221 64 150 7 Adamawa 176 80 85 11 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Ekiti 152 82 68 2 Anambra 135 48 75 12 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Taraba 72 13 55 4 Yobe 67 5 54 8 Cross River 58 35 19 4 Kogi 5 0 3 2

304 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-90

Lagos-59

Ondo-39

Taraba-18

Rivers-17

Borno-15

Adamawa-12

Oyo-11

Delta-9

Edo-6

Bauchi-4

Kwara-4

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Bayelsa-3

Plateau-3

Niger-3

Nasarawa-2

Kano-1 44,433 confirmed

31,851 discharged

910 deaths pic.twitter.com/waSTKebCfs — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 4, 2020

Nigeria records 304 cases

