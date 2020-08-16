Nigeria records 298 new COVID-19 cases, total now 49,068

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 298 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 49,068.
The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.
“On the 16th of August 2020, 298 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 49068 cases have been confirmed, 36497 cases have been discharged and 975 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 298 new cases are reported from 16 states- Plateau (108), Kaduna (49), Lagos (47), Ogun (18), Osun (17), FCT (15), Ondo (14), Edo (8), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (4), Cross River (4), Borno (3), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1) and Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|16,503
|1,835
|14,467
|201
|FCT
|4,729
|3,331
|1,352
|46
|Oyo
|2,958
|1,344
|1,581
|33
|Edo
|2,431
|173
|2,158
|100
|Rivers
|2,006
|140
|1,810
|56
|Plateau
|1,816
|969
|823
|24
|Kaduna
|1,815
|208
|1,595
|12
|Kano
|1,679
|259
|1,366
|54
|Delta
|1,639
|155
|1,440
|44
|Ogun
|1,563
|209
|1,329
|25
|Ondo
|1,395
|593
|774
|28
|Enugu
|997
|168
|810
|19
|Ebonyi
|931
|52
|852
|27
|Kwara
|906
|242
|641
|23
|Osun
|754
|321
|419
|14
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Borno
|706
|93
|577
|36
|Abia
|677
|126
|546
|5
|Gombe
|676
|74
|579
|23
|Bauchi
|583
|31
|538
|14
|Imo
|506
|328
|168
|10
|Benue
|430
|282
|139
|9
|Nasarawa
|374
|90
|272
|12
|Bayelsa
|352
|10
|321
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|250
|34
|208
|8
|Niger
|229
|49
|168
|12
|Ekiti
|206
|105
|98
|3
|Adamawa
|185
|54
|119
|12
|Anambra
|156
|7
|131
|18
|Sokoto
|154
|0
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|90
|0
|82
|8
|Taraba
|78
|19
|55
|4
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Cross River
|77
|24
|45
|8
|Yobe
|67
|2
|57
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
