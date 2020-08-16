Nigeria records 298 new COVID-19 cases, total now 49,068

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 298 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 49,068.

The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.

“On the 16th of August 2020, 298 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 49068 cases have been confirmed, 36497 cases have been discharged and 975 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 298 new cases are reported from 16 states- Plateau (108), Kaduna (49), Lagos (47), Ogun (18), Osun (17), FCT (15), Ondo (14), Edo (8), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (4), Cross River (4), Borno (3), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1) and Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos16,5031,83514,467201
FCT4,7293,3311,35246
Oyo2,9581,3441,58133
Edo2,4311732,158100
Rivers2,0061401,81056
Plateau1,81696982324
Kaduna1,8152081,59512
Kano1,6792591,36654
Delta1,6391551,44044
Ogun1,5632091,32925
Ondo1,39559377428
Enugu99716881019
Ebonyi9315285227
Kwara90624264123
Osun75432141914
Katsina74626545724
Borno7069357736
Abia6771265465
Gombe6767457923
Bauchi5833153814
Imo50632816810
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa3749027212
Bayelsa3521032121
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom250342088
Niger2294916812
Ekiti206105983
Adamawa1855411912
Anambra156713118
Sokoto154013816
Kebbi900828
Taraba7819554
Zamfara771715
Cross River7724458
Yobe672578
Kogi5032

Comments

