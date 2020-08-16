Nigeria records 298 new COVID-19 cases, total now 49,068

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 298 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 49,068.

The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday.

“On the 16th of August 2020, 298 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 49068 cases have been confirmed, 36497 cases have been discharged and 975 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 298 new cases are reported from 16 states- Plateau (108), Kaduna (49), Lagos (47), Ogun (18), Osun (17), FCT (15), Ondo (14), Edo (8), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (4), Cross River (4), Borno (3), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1) and Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 16,503 1,835 14,467 201 FCT 4,729 3,331 1,352 46 Oyo 2,958 1,344 1,581 33 Edo 2,431 173 2,158 100 Rivers 2,006 140 1,810 56 Plateau 1,816 969 823 24 Kaduna 1,815 208 1,595 12 Kano 1,679 259 1,366 54 Delta 1,639 155 1,440 44 Ogun 1,563 209 1,329 25 Ondo 1,395 593 774 28 Enugu 997 168 810 19 Ebonyi 931 52 852 27 Kwara 906 242 641 23 Osun 754 321 419 14 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 706 93 577 36 Abia 677 126 546 5 Gombe 676 74 579 23 Bauchi 583 31 538 14 Imo 506 328 168 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 374 90 272 12 Bayelsa 352 10 321 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 250 34 208 8 Niger 229 49 168 12 Ekiti 206 105 98 3 Adamawa 185 54 119 12 Anambra 156 7 131 18 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Cross River 77 24 45 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Nigeria records 298 cases