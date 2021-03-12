Nigeria records 287 new COVID-19 infections, total now 159,933

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 287 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 159,933.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 11th of March 2021, 287 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 159933 cases have been confirmed, 142404 cases have been discharged and 2001 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 287 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (107), Kwara (26), Akwa Ibom (23), Bauchi (22), Ogun (21), Rivers (19), Kaduna (14), FCT (11), Abia (8), Edo (8), Ekiti (6), Kano (5), Gombe (4), Osun (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), and Delta (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,80468755,695422
FCT19,4405,46813,817155
Plateau8,986928,83757
Kaduna8,7381778,49665
Oyo6,7984966,187115
Rivers6,7622436,42297
Edo4,7622104,367185
Ogun4,5162344,23349
Kano3,8571013,647109
Ondo3,0839442,08059
Kwara3,0142912,66855
Delta2,5887761,74468
Osun2,4841322,30052
Nasarawa2,2851,89937313
Enugu2,2213271,86529
Katsina2,06012,02534
Gombe2,016211,95243
Ebonyi1,9653171,61632
Anambra1,8131951,59919
Akwa Ibom1,6715471,11014
Abia1,596241,55121
Imo1,5861231,43231
Bauchi1,4421581,26717
Borno1,316781,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger92148741717
Taraba8815580422
Ekiti8446776710
Bayelsa8093974426
Sokoto769074128
Jigawa496048016
Kebbi4127532314
Cross River3442030717
Yobe293252599
Zamfara22632158
Kogi5032

