Nigeria records 287 new COVID-19 infections, total now 159,933

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 287 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 159,933.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 11th of March 2021, 287 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 159933 cases have been confirmed, 142404 cases have been discharged and 2001 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 287 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (107), Kwara (26), Akwa Ibom (23), Bauchi (22), Ogun (21), Rivers (19), Kaduna (14), FCT (11), Abia (8), Edo (8), Ekiti (6), Kano (5), Gombe (4), Osun (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), and Delta (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 56,804 687 55,695 422 FCT 19,440 5,468 13,817 155 Plateau 8,986 92 8,837 57 Kaduna 8,738 177 8,496 65 Oyo 6,798 496 6,187 115 Rivers 6,762 243 6,422 97 Edo 4,762 210 4,367 185 Ogun 4,516 234 4,233 49 Kano 3,857 101 3,647 109 Ondo 3,083 944 2,080 59 Kwara 3,014 291 2,668 55 Delta 2,588 776 1,744 68 Osun 2,484 132 2,300 52 Nasarawa 2,285 1,899 373 13 Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29 Katsina 2,060 1 2,025 34 Gombe 2,016 21 1,952 43 Ebonyi 1,965 317 1,616 32 Anambra 1,813 195 1,599 19 Akwa Ibom 1,671 547 1,110 14 Abia 1,596 24 1,551 21 Imo 1,586 123 1,432 31 Bauchi 1,442 158 1,267 17 Borno 1,316 78 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 921 487 417 17 Taraba 881 55 804 22 Ekiti 844 67 767 10 Bayelsa 809 39 744 26 Sokoto 769 0 741 28 Jigawa 496 0 480 16 Kebbi 412 75 323 14 Cross River 344 20 307 17 Yobe 293 25 259 9 Zamfara 226 3 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

287 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-107

Kwara-26

Akwa Ibom-23

Bauchi-22

Ogun-21

Rivers-19

Kaduna-14

FCT-11

Abia-8

Edo-8

Ekiti-6

Kano-5

Gombe-4

Osun-4

Oyo-3

Plateau-3

Nasarawa-2

Delta-1 159,933 confirmed

142,404 discharged

2,001 deaths pic.twitter.com/0fVkqFdcRw — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 11, 2021

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Nigeria records 287 new COVID-19 infections, total now 159,933