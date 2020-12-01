Nigeria records 281 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,838

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 281 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 281 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,838.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 1st of December 2020, 281 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 67,838 cases have been confirmed, 63,430 cases have been discharged and 1,176 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 281 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (123), FCT (64), Kaduna (38), Imo (15), Rivers (11), Plateau (8), Ogun (5), Bayelsa (4), Kwara (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3), Kano (2) and Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos23,41084422,343223
FCT6,8687226,06383
Plateau3,8771453,69834
Oyo3,7283403,34345
Kaduna3,1362252,86447
Rivers2,996872,85059
Edo2,69972,580112
Ogun2,2281452,05033
Delta1,824381,73749
Kano1,797381,70554
Ondo1,7281031,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,106381,03929
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina1,0302398324
Osun947492221
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7732773214
Borno745470536
Imo6774262312
Benue4962546011
Nasarawa49315532513
Bayelsa4544638721
Ekiti365243356
Akwa Ibom339193119
Jigawa3311230811
Niger298428212
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto166114817
Taraba16341536
Yobe1008848
Kebbi931848
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Deaths, Recoveries, Less Cases Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, November 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

