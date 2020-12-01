Nigeria records 281 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,838

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 281 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,838.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
“On the 1st of December 2020, 281 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 67,838 cases have been confirmed, 63,430 cases have been discharged and 1,176 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 281 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (123), FCT (64), Kaduna (38), Imo (15), Rivers (11), Plateau (8), Ogun (5), Bayelsa (4), Kwara (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3), Kano (2) and Osun (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|23,410
|844
|22,343
|223
|FCT
|6,868
|722
|6,063
|83
|Plateau
|3,877
|145
|3,698
|34
|Oyo
|3,728
|340
|3,343
|45
|Kaduna
|3,136
|225
|2,864
|47
|Rivers
|2,996
|87
|2,850
|59
|Edo
|2,699
|7
|2,580
|112
|Ogun
|2,228
|145
|2,050
|33
|Delta
|1,824
|38
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,797
|38
|1,705
|54
|Ondo
|1,728
|103
|1,585
|40
|Enugu
|1,332
|21
|1,290
|21
|Kwara
|1,106
|38
|1,039
|29
|Ebonyi
|1,055
|6
|1,019
|30
|Katsina
|1,030
|23
|983
|24
|Osun
|947
|4
|922
|21
|Gombe
|938
|56
|857
|25
|Abia
|926
|9
|908
|9
|Bauchi
|773
|27
|732
|14
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Imo
|677
|42
|623
|12
|Benue
|496
|25
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|493
|155
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|454
|46
|387
|21
|Ekiti
|365
|24
|335
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|339
|19
|311
|9
|Jigawa
|331
|12
|308
|11
|Niger
|298
|4
|282
|12
|Anambra
|285
|1
|265
|19
|Adamawa
|261
|4
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|166
|1
|148
|17
|Taraba
|163
|4
|153
|6
|Yobe
|100
|8
|84
|8
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|90
|3
|78
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
