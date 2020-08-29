Nigeria records 250 new COVID-19 cases, total now 53,727

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 250 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed cases to 53,727.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday.

“250 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-69 FCT-41 Lagos-21 Delta-14 Kaduna-14 Bayelsa-13 Enugu-13 Ekiti-11 Bauchi-9 Ogun-8 Edo-7 Oyo-7 Rivers-6 Adamawa-4 Osun-4 Nasarawa-3 Ebonyi-2 Kwara-2 Gombe-1 Imo-1.”

