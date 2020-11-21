Nigeria records 246 new cases of COVID-19, total now 66,228

Nigeria records 246 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 246 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,228.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 21st of November 2020, 246 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 66,228 cases have been confirmed, 61,884 cases have been discharged and 1,166 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 246 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (66), Plateau (63), FCT (48), Kaduna (21), Bayelsa (19), Rivers (12), Niger (9), Ogun (4), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos22,9021,24621,436220
FCT6,4924695,94182
Plateau3,8001113,65633
Oyo3,7023203,33745
Rivers2,9541102,78559
Kaduna2,8601172,69647
Edo2,691212,559111
Ogun2,1491082,01031
Delta1,823371,73749
Kano1,771271,69054
Ondo1,7271021,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,088331,02827
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina9701393324
Osun9451291221
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7531972014
Borno745470536
Imo6623761312
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48514732513
Bayelsa4454238221
Ekiti353143336
Jigawa327830811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Niger2951227112
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba156111396
Kebbi931848
Yobe9213718
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

