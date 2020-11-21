Nigeria records 246 new cases of COVID-19, total now 66,228

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 246 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,228.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 21st of November 2020, 246 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 66,228 cases have been confirmed, 61,884 cases have been discharged and 1,166 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 246 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (66), Plateau (63), FCT (48), Kaduna (21), Bayelsa (19), Rivers (12), Niger (9), Ogun (4), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 22,902 1,246 21,436 220 FCT 6,492 469 5,941 82 Plateau 3,800 111 3,656 33 Oyo 3,702 320 3,337 45 Rivers 2,954 110 2,785 59 Kaduna 2,860 117 2,696 47 Edo 2,691 21 2,559 111 Ogun 2,149 108 2,010 31 Delta 1,823 37 1,737 49 Kano 1,771 27 1,690 54 Ondo 1,727 102 1,585 40 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,088 33 1,028 27 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 970 13 933 24 Osun 945 12 912 21 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Bauchi 753 19 720 14 Borno 745 4 705 36 Imo 662 37 613 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 485 147 325 13 Bayelsa 445 42 382 21 Ekiti 353 14 333 6 Jigawa 327 8 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Niger 295 12 271 12 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 156 11 139 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Yobe 92 13 71 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

246 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-66

Plateau-63

FCT-48

Kaduna-21

Bayelsa-19

Rivers-12

Niger-9

Ogun-4

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1

Osun-1 66,228 confirmed

61,884 discharged

1,166 deaths pic.twitter.com/fX6N6uq2cd — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 21, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

BREAKING: Ooni Of Ife, Queen Naomi Welcome Baby Boy

After two years of marriage and waiting on the Lord, the Ooni of Ife and his Queen, Naomi Silekunola, on Wednesday, announced the arrival of a baby boy into the royal house of Oduduwa.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.