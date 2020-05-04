Nigeria records 245 new COVID-19 cases, total now 2,802

It tweeted: 245 new cases of #COVID19; 76-Lagos, 37-Katsina, 32-Jigawa, 23-Kano, 19-FCT, 18-Borno, 10-Edo, 9-Bauchi, 6-Adamawa, 5-Oyo, 5-Ogun, 1-Ekiti, 1-Osun, 1-Benue, 1-Niger, 1-Zamfara. 417 have been discharged with 93 deaths recorded.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria has increased to 2,802 after 245 new infections were recorded on Monday.

