Nigeria records 239 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 4,151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has recorded 239 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a tweet on Saturday night, the NCDC said that the new cases had taken the total number of infections in the country to 4,151. The 239 new cases are reported from 15 states.

It said: “239 new cases of #COVID19; 97-Lagos, 44-Bauchi, 29-Kano, 19-Katsina, 17-Borno, 7-FCT, 6-Kwara, 5-Oyo, 3-Kaduna, 3-Sokoto, 2-Adamawa, 2-Kebbi, 2-Plateau, 2-Ogun, 1-Ekiti.”

“On the 9th of May 2020, 239 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 4151 cases have been confirmed, 745 cases have been discharged and 128 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Discharged: 745

Deaths: 128 pic.twitter.com/tVlNJr4AjL — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 9, 2020

