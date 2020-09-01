Nigeria records 239 new COVID-19 cases, total now 54,247

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 54,247.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.
“On the 1st of September 2020, 239 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 54247 cases have been confirmed, 42010 cases have been discharged and 1023 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 239 new cases are reported from 15 states- Plateau (116), FCT (33), Lagos (19), Ekiti (12), Kaduna (11), Ogun (11), Ebonyi (8), Benue (7), Abia (5), Delta (5), Ondo (4), Edo (3), Imo (2), Osun (2), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,157
|2,724
|15,231
|202
|FCT
|5,202
|3,590
|1,553
|59
|Oyo
|3,118
|1,127
|1,954
|37
|Plateau
|2,649
|1,116
|1,504
|29
|Edo
|2,587
|151
|2,336
|100
|Kaduna
|2,152
|122
|2,018
|12
|Rivers
|2,141
|99
|1,985
|57
|Delta
|1,749
|161
|1,540
|48
|Kano
|1,727
|92
|1,581
|54
|Ogun
|1,659
|110
|1,523
|26
|Ondo
|1,543
|132
|1,380
|31
|Enugu
|1,162
|234
|907
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,001
|43
|931
|27
|Kwara
|966
|157
|784
|25
|Katsina
|796
|315
|457
|24
|Osun
|784
|30
|737
|17
|Abia
|776
|71
|697
|8
|Borno
|741
|34
|671
|36
|Gombe
|723
|64
|636
|23
|Bauchi
|668
|21
|633
|14
|Imo
|529
|313
|205
|11
|Benue
|460
|160
|291
|9
|Nasarawa
|434
|124
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|391
|22
|348
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|278
|38
|232
|8
|Ekiti
|274
|67
|203
|4
|Niger
|243
|15
|216
|12
|Adamawa
|228
|33
|180
|15
|Anambra
|216
|30
|168
|18
|Sokoto
|159
|3
|140
|16
|Kebbi
|93
|3
|82
|8
|Taraba
|87
|9
|73
|5
|Cross River
|82
|1
|73
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|67
|0
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
