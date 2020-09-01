Nigeria records 239 new COVID-19 cases, total now 54,247

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 239 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 54,247.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 1st of September 2020, 239 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 54247 cases have been confirmed, 42010 cases have been discharged and 1023 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 239 new cases are reported from 15 states- Plateau (116), FCT (33), Lagos (19), Ekiti (12), Kaduna (11), Ogun (11), Ebonyi (8), Benue (7), Abia (5), Delta (5), Ondo (4), Edo (3), Imo (2), Osun (2), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,1572,72415,231202
FCT5,2023,5901,55359
Oyo3,1181,1271,95437
Plateau2,6491,1161,50429
Edo2,5871512,336100
Kaduna2,1521222,01812
Rivers2,141991,98557
Delta1,7491611,54048
Kano1,727921,58154
Ogun1,6591101,52326
Ondo1,5431321,38031
Enugu1,16223490721
Ebonyi1,0014393127
Kwara96615778425
Katsina79631545724
Osun7843073717
Abia776716978
Borno7413467136
Gombe7236463623
Bauchi6682163314
Imo52931320511
Benue4601602919
Nasarawa43412429812
Bayelsa3912234821
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom278382328
Ekiti274672034
Niger2431521612
Adamawa2283318015
Anambra2163016818
Sokoto159314016
Kebbi933828
Taraba879735
Cross River821738
Zamfara780735
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’
The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report
BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19  pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL,  has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Nigeria records 239 cases

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year
The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…

Nigeria records 239 cases

FROM QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER, I NOW DRILL MADAM WELLA IN ZA OTHER ROOM TILL SHE CRIES TEARS OF JOY.

You might also like
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Kogi schools to reopen September 14 ― Commissioner

Top News

Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 cases, deaths, more recoveries last week

Coronavirus

Lagos Commissioner for health tests negative for COVID-19

Top News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 138 new cases, total now 53,865

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More