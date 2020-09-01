Nigeria records 239 new COVID-19 cases, total now 54,247

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 54,247.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 1st of September 2020, 239 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 54247 cases have been confirmed, 42010 cases have been discharged and 1023 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 239 new cases are reported from 15 states- Plateau (116), FCT (33), Lagos (19), Ekiti (12), Kaduna (11), Ogun (11), Ebonyi (8), Benue (7), Abia (5), Delta (5), Ondo (4), Edo (3), Imo (2), Osun (2), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,157 2,724 15,231 202 FCT 5,202 3,590 1,553 59 Oyo 3,118 1,127 1,954 37 Plateau 2,649 1,116 1,504 29 Edo 2,587 151 2,336 100 Kaduna 2,152 122 2,018 12 Rivers 2,141 99 1,985 57 Delta 1,749 161 1,540 48 Kano 1,727 92 1,581 54 Ogun 1,659 110 1,523 26 Ondo 1,543 132 1,380 31 Enugu 1,162 234 907 21 Ebonyi 1,001 43 931 27 Kwara 966 157 784 25 Katsina 796 315 457 24 Osun 784 30 737 17 Abia 776 71 697 8 Borno 741 34 671 36 Gombe 723 64 636 23 Bauchi 668 21 633 14 Imo 529 313 205 11 Benue 460 160 291 9 Nasarawa 434 124 298 12 Bayelsa 391 22 348 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 278 38 232 8 Ekiti 274 67 203 4 Niger 243 15 216 12 Adamawa 228 33 180 15 Anambra 216 30 168 18 Sokoto 159 3 140 16 Kebbi 93 3 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 82 1 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

239 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-116

FCT-33

Lagos-19

Ekiti-12

Kaduna-11

Ogun-11

Ebonyi-8

Benue-7

Abia-5

Delta-5

Ondo-4

Edo-3

Imo-2

Osun-2

Bauchi-1 54,247 confirmed

42,010 discharged

1,023 deaths pic.twitter.com/TjHaSMIzn8 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 1, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Nigeria records 239 cases

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…

Nigeria records 239 cases