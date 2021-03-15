Nigeria records 238 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,895

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 238 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 160,895.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 15th of March 2021, 238 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 160895 cases have been confirmed, 145752 cases have been discharged and 2016 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 238 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (72), Kwara (28), Bauchi (19), Kaduna (19), Edo (17), Ogun (15), Nasarawa (13), Rivers (10), FCT (9), Ondo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Gombe (5), Niger (5), Osun (5), Plateau (4), Oyo (3), and Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 57,034 447 56,162 425 FCT 19,479 3,702 15,621 156 Plateau 8,992 75 8,860 57 Kaduna 8,804 134 8,605 65 Rivers 6,813 238 6,477 98 Oyo 6,810 507 6,187 116 Edo 4,837 179 4,473 185 Ogun 4,564 212 4,303 49 Kano 3,874 34 3,731 109 Ondo 3,124 983 2,080 61 Kwara 3,042 282 2,705 55 Delta 2,593 780 1,744 69 Osun 2,492 102 2,338 52 Nasarawa 2,305 1,919 373 13 Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29 Katsina 2,073 9 2,030 34 Gombe 2,023 8 1,971 44 Ebonyi 1,968 162 1,774 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,707 483 1,210 14 Abia 1,629 44 1,564 21 Imo 1,619 151 1,432 36 Bauchi 1,482 198 1,267 17 Borno 1,321 83 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 928 494 417 17 Taraba 881 55 804 22 Ekiti 848 65 773 10 Bayelsa 828 37 765 26 Sokoto 769 0 741 28 Jigawa 501 5 480 16 Kebbi 427 90 323 14 Cross River 344 14 313 17 Yobe 293 25 259 9 Zamfara 226 3 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

