Nigeria records 238 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,895

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 238 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 160,895.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.
“On the 15th of March 2021, 238 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 160895 cases have been confirmed, 145752 cases have been discharged and 2016 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 238 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (72), Kwara (28), Bauchi (19), Kaduna (19), Edo (17), Ogun (15), Nasarawa (13), Rivers (10), FCT (9), Ondo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Gombe (5), Niger (5), Osun (5), Plateau (4), Oyo (3), and Kano (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|57,034
|447
|56,162
|425
|FCT
|19,479
|3,702
|15,621
|156
|Plateau
|8,992
|75
|8,860
|57
|Kaduna
|8,804
|134
|8,605
|65
|Rivers
|6,813
|238
|6,477
|98
|Oyo
|6,810
|507
|6,187
|116
|Edo
|4,837
|179
|4,473
|185
|Ogun
|4,564
|212
|4,303
|49
|Kano
|3,874
|34
|3,731
|109
|Ondo
|3,124
|983
|2,080
|61
|Kwara
|3,042
|282
|2,705
|55
|Delta
|2,593
|780
|1,744
|69
|Osun
|2,492
|102
|2,338
|52
|Nasarawa
|2,305
|1,919
|373
|13
|Enugu
|2,221
|327
|1,865
|29
|Katsina
|2,073
|9
|2,030
|34
|Gombe
|2,023
|8
|1,971
|44
|Ebonyi
|1,968
|162
|1,774
|32
|Anambra
|1,909
|64
|1,826
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,707
|483
|1,210
|14
|Abia
|1,629
|44
|1,564
|21
|Imo
|1,619
|151
|1,432
|36
|Bauchi
|1,482
|198
|1,267
|17
|Borno
|1,321
|83
|1,200
|38
|Benue
|1,188
|575
|591
|22
|Adamawa
|942
|641
|270
|31
|Niger
|928
|494
|417
|17
|Taraba
|881
|55
|804
|22
|Ekiti
|848
|65
|773
|10
|Bayelsa
|828
|37
|765
|26
|Sokoto
|769
|0
|741
|28
|Jigawa
|501
|5
|480
|16
|Kebbi
|427
|90
|323
|14
|Cross River
|344
|14
|313
|17
|Yobe
|293
|25
|259
|9
|Zamfara
|226
|3
|215
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
