Nigeria records 238 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,895

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 238 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 160,895.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 15th of March 2021, 238 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 160895 cases have been confirmed, 145752 cases have been discharged and 2016 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 238 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (72), Kwara (28), Bauchi (19), Kaduna (19), Edo (17), Ogun (15), Nasarawa (13), Rivers (10), FCT (9), Ondo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Gombe (5), Niger (5), Osun (5), Plateau (4), Oyo (3), and Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos57,03444756,162425
FCT19,4793,70215,621156
Plateau8,992758,86057
Kaduna8,8041348,60565
Rivers6,8132386,47798
Oyo6,8105076,187116
Edo4,8371794,473185
Ogun4,5642124,30349
Kano3,874343,731109
Ondo3,1249832,08061
Kwara3,0422822,70555
Delta2,5937801,74469
Osun2,4921022,33852
Nasarawa2,3051,91937313
Enugu2,2213271,86529
Katsina2,07392,03034
Gombe2,02381,97144
Ebonyi1,9681621,77432
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7074831,21014
Abia1,629441,56421
Imo1,6191511,43236
Bauchi1,4821981,26717
Borno1,321831,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger92849441717
Taraba8815580422
Ekiti8486577310
Bayelsa8283776526
Sokoto769074128
Jigawa501548016
Kebbi4279032314
Cross River3441431317
Yobe293252599
Zamfara22632158
Kogi5032

