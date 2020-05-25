Nigeria records 229 new coronavirus cases as total hits 8068

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, confirmed 229 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 8068.
The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Monday night. it also said that 90 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.
“On the 24th of May 2020, 313 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 7839 cases have been confirmed, 2263 cases have been discharged and 226 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 313 new cases are reported from 17 states; 229 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-90, Katsina-27, Imo-26, Kano-23, FCT-14, Plateau-12. Ogun-9, Delta-7, Borno-5, Rivers-5, Oyo-4, Gombe-3, Osun-2, Anambra-1, Bayelsa-1.”
See the breakdown of cases by states below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|3,505
|2,805
|658
|42
|Kano
|896
|727
|133
|36
|FCT
|505
|347
|144
|14
|Katsina
|308
|243
|51
|14
|Borno
|250
|81
|144
|25
|Jigawa
|241
|159
|78
|4
|Oyo
|240
|178
|58
|4
|Bauchi
|232
|62
|165
|5
|Ogun
|231
|123
|101
|7
|Edo
|191
|126
|58
|7
|Kaduna
|189
|68
|116
|5
|Gombe
|145
|24
|118
|3
|Rivers
|116
|78
|30
|8
|Sokoto
|116
|12
|90
|14
|Plateau
|83
|55
|27
|1
|Kwara
|79
|44
|34
|1
|Zamfara
|76
|8
|63
|5
|Yobe
|47
|33
|8
|6
|Nasarawa
|46
|26
|18
|2
|Osun
|42
|5
|33
|4
|Delta
|39
|19
|13
|7
|Ebonyi
|33
|27
|6
|0
|Kebbi
|32
|11
|17
|4
|Niger
|28
|22
|5
|1
|Adamawa
|27
|7
|18
|2
|Akwa Ibom
|24
|9
|13
|2
|Ondo
|23
|4
|18
|1
|Ekiti
|20
|4
|14
|2
|Enugu
|18
|12
|6
|0
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Bayelsa
|11
|5
|6
|0
|Anambra
|9
|8
|1
|0
|Imo
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Abia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Benue
|5
|4
|1
|0
229 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-90
Katsina-27
Imo-26
Kano-23
FCT-14
Plateau-12
Ogun-9
Delta-7
Borno-5
Rivers-5
Oyo-4
Gombe-3
Osun-2
Anambra-1
Bayelsa-1
8068 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 2311
Deaths: 233 pic.twitter.com/7gTwYOOegz
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 25, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges
The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story
Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale
The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story
MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29
MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story
China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle
The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story
The Continued Harassment Of Essential Workers
NOT a few Nigerians were miffed by the reports of arbitrary arrests and continued harassment of essential workers by the police immediately after the recent extension by the Federal Government of the partial lockdown and curfew imposed across the country to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Initially,many thought that the police operatives were at it again, acting outside their briefs for pecuniary gain… Read full story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING