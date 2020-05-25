Nigeria records 229 new coronavirus cases as total hits 8068

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, confirmed 229 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 8068.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Monday night. it also said that 90 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

“On the 24th of May 2020, 313 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 7839 cases have been confirmed, 2263 cases have been discharged and 226 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 313 new cases are reported from 17 states; 229 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-90, Katsina-27, Imo-26, Kano-23, FCT-14, Plateau-12. Ogun-9, Delta-7, Borno-5, Rivers-5, Oyo-4, Gombe-3, Osun-2, Anambra-1, Bayelsa-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 3,505 2,805 658 42 Kano 896 727 133 36 FCT 505 347 144 14 Katsina 308 243 51 14 Borno 250 81 144 25 Jigawa 241 159 78 4 Oyo 240 178 58 4 Bauchi 232 62 165 5 Ogun 231 123 101 7 Edo 191 126 58 7 Kaduna 189 68 116 5 Gombe 145 24 118 3 Rivers 116 78 30 8 Sokoto 116 12 90 14 Plateau 83 55 27 1 Kwara 79 44 34 1 Zamfara 76 8 63 5 Yobe 47 33 8 6 Nasarawa 46 26 18 2 Osun 42 5 33 4 Delta 39 19 13 7 Ebonyi 33 27 6 0 Kebbi 32 11 17 4 Niger 28 22 5 1 Adamawa 27 7 18 2 Akwa Ibom 24 9 13 2 Ondo 23 4 18 1 Ekiti 20 4 14 2 Enugu 18 12 6 0 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Bayelsa 11 5 6 0 Anambra 9 8 1 0 Imo 7 0 7 0 Abia 7 6 1 0 Benue 5 4 1 0

Discharged: 2311

Deaths: 233 pic.twitter.com/7gTwYOOegz — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 25, 2020

