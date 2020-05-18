Nigeria records 216 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 6,175

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 216 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,175, Tribune Online reports.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle and website on Monday. it also said that 74 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

“On the 18th of May 2020, 216 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Till date, 6175 cases have been confirmed, 1644 cases have been discharged and 191 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 216 new cases are reported from 15 states; 216 new cases of #COVID19; 74-Lagos 33-Katsina 19-Oyo 17-Kano 13-Edo 10-Zamfara 8-Ogun 8-Gombe 8-Borno 7-Bauchi 7-Kwara 4-FCT 3-Kaduna 3-Enugu 2-Rivers.”

See the breakdown of cases by states below;