Nigeria records 216 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 6,175

Latest NewsCoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 216 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,175, Tribune Online reports.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle and website on Monday. it also said that 74 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

“On the 18th of May 2020, 216 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Till date, 6175 cases have been confirmed, 1644 cases have been discharged and 191 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 216 new cases are reported from 15 states; 216 new cases of #COVID19; 74-Lagos 33-Katsina 19-Oyo 17-Kano 13-Edo 10-Zamfara 8-Ogun 8-Gombe 8-Borno 7-Bauchi 7-Kwara 4-FCT 3-Kaduna 3-Enugu 2-Rivers.”

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Nigeria

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Buhari May Announce New Policy Monday
President Muhammadu Buhari may on Monday announce new measures as the nation battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards this, on Sunday, the president received a briefing and recommendations on efforts further contain the spread of the virus from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on… Read full story

Lagos Considers Full Reopening Of Economy
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday that the state government is considering full re-opening of the critical sectors of its economy, but quickly noted that the move would not be pushed in a hurry. The governor gave this indication while at a briefing after the State’s Security Council meeting held at the… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Agboola Gambari’s Burning Grass
What should Nigeria expect from you as Chief of Staff?”: “I don’t report directly to the nation; I report to the president.” “What should he (the president) expect from you? What can you assure him?” “I think you should ask the president. I give him my loyalty, competence and support.” “What will be your guiding principle as Chief of Staff?”… Read more

COVID-19: Buhari May Announce New Policy Monday
President Muhammadu Buhari may on Monday announce new measures as the nation battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards this, on Sunday, the president received a briefing and recommendations on efforts further contain the spread of the virus from the Presidential Task Force… Read full story

COVID-19: Ganduje, Deputy, Political Office Holders’ Salaries Cut By Half
Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his deputy, all commissioners and other political office holders from the month of May would receive half salary due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges on the state’s… Read full story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

Nigeria records 338 new coronavirus cases, total now 5,959

Latest News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 176 new cases, total now 5,621

Latest News

Lagos posts 179 out of 288 new COVID-19 cases, national total now 5,445

Latest News

Nigeria records 193 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 5,162

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More