Nigeria records 205 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,537

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 205 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 205 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 160,537.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 13th of March 2021, 205 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 160537 cases have been confirmed, 144714 cases have been discharged and 2013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 205 new cases are reported from 15 states- Ondo (33), Lagos (25), FCT (22), Bauchi (21), Akwa Ibom (15), Kaduna (14), Katsina (13), Ogun (13), Rivers (11), Edo (8), Ekiti (4), Imo (4), Kano (3), Nasarawa (2), and Niger (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,93054555,960425
FCT19,4694,22715,087155
Plateau8,986928,83757
Kaduna8,7651438,55765
Oyo6,8045016,187116
Rivers6,7782296,45297
Edo4,8202114,424185
Ogun4,5482004,29949
Kano3,866603,697109
Ondo3,1169752,08061
Kwara3,0142912,66855
Delta2,5937801,74469
Osun2,4871172,31852
Nasarawa2,2911,90537313
Enugu2,2213271,86529
Katsina2,07392,03034
Gombe2,018231,95243
Ebonyi1,9681621,77432
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7025001,18814
Abia1,625401,56421
Imo1,6181501,43236
Bauchi1,4631791,26717
Borno1,316781,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger92348941717
Taraba8815580422
Ekiti8486577310
Bayelsa8154574426
Sokoto769074128
Jigawa496048016
Kebbi4279032314
Cross River3441431317
Yobe293252599
Zamfara22632158
Kogi5032

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Nigeria records 205 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,537

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission: Seed of Life College, Ibadan, a school to reckon with for academic excellence. Date of exam. March 20,2021. For details check www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Latest News

Don’t use force to free us, kidnapped students appeal to govt

Latest News

Buhari warns bandits targeting schools, says Nigeria won’t allow them to…

Top News

Refer Buratai, others to EFCC, Falana tells Buhari

Latest News

Reps to Army Chief: Come explain how military weapons got to bandits

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More