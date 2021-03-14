Nigeria records 205 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,537

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 205 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 160,537.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 13th of March 2021, 205 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 160537 cases have been confirmed, 144714 cases have been discharged and 2013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 205 new cases are reported from 15 states- Ondo (33), Lagos (25), FCT (22), Bauchi (21), Akwa Ibom (15), Kaduna (14), Katsina (13), Ogun (13), Rivers (11), Edo (8), Ekiti (4), Imo (4), Kano (3), Nasarawa (2), and Niger (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 56,930 545 55,960 425 FCT 19,469 4,227 15,087 155 Plateau 8,986 92 8,837 57 Kaduna 8,765 143 8,557 65 Oyo 6,804 501 6,187 116 Rivers 6,778 229 6,452 97 Edo 4,820 211 4,424 185 Ogun 4,548 200 4,299 49 Kano 3,866 60 3,697 109 Ondo 3,116 975 2,080 61 Kwara 3,014 291 2,668 55 Delta 2,593 780 1,744 69 Osun 2,487 117 2,318 52 Nasarawa 2,291 1,905 373 13 Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29 Katsina 2,073 9 2,030 34 Gombe 2,018 23 1,952 43 Ebonyi 1,968 162 1,774 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,702 500 1,188 14 Abia 1,625 40 1,564 21 Imo 1,618 150 1,432 36 Bauchi 1,463 179 1,267 17 Borno 1,316 78 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 923 489 417 17 Taraba 881 55 804 22 Ekiti 848 65 773 10 Bayelsa 815 45 744 26 Sokoto 769 0 741 28 Jigawa 496 0 480 16 Kebbi 427 90 323 14 Cross River 344 14 313 17 Yobe 293 25 259 9 Zamfara 226 3 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

