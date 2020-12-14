Nigeria records 201 new COVID-19 cases, total now 73,374

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 201 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 201 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 73,374.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 14th of December 2020, 201 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 73,374 cases have been confirmed, 66,314 cases have been discharged and 1,197 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 201 new cases are reported from 11 states-Kaduna (74), Lagos (53), Katsina (40), Rivers (11), Plateau (9), Kwara (6), Bauchi (2), Ogun(2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), and Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos25,0051,21223,562231
FCT8,4241,9536,38388
Plateau4,006813,89134
Kaduna3,9415153,37947
Oyo3,7603433,37245
Rivers3,1621812,92160
Edo2,738442,581113
Ogun2,3301682,12933
Kano1,9041171,73156
Delta1,829431,73749
Ondo1,751861,62441
Enugu1,363231,31921
Katsina1,2371881,02524
Kwara1,2321261,07630
Gombe1,06910893625
Ebonyi1,06101,03130
Abia9732693710
Osun9621093121
Bauchi8102577114
Borno7581770536
Imo6882165512
Nasarawa56222432513
Benue5154446011
Bayelsa4696038821
Ekiti395313586
Akwa Ibom364283279
Jigawa3402130811
Adamawa3297223819
Niger298428212
Anambra290626519
Taraba198301617
Sokoto1932515117
Kebbi138151158
Yobe10814868
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

it is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

Comments

