Nigeria records 201 new COVID-19 cases, total now 73,374

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 201 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 73,374.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 14th of December 2020, 201 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 73,374 cases have been confirmed, 66,314 cases have been discharged and 1,197 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 201 new cases are reported from 11 states-Kaduna (74), Lagos (53), Katsina (40), Rivers (11), Plateau (9), Kwara (6), Bauchi (2), Ogun(2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), and Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 25,005 1,212 23,562 231 FCT 8,424 1,953 6,383 88 Plateau 4,006 81 3,891 34 Kaduna 3,941 515 3,379 47 Oyo 3,760 343 3,372 45 Rivers 3,162 181 2,921 60 Edo 2,738 44 2,581 113 Ogun 2,330 168 2,129 33 Kano 1,904 117 1,731 56 Delta 1,829 43 1,737 49 Ondo 1,751 86 1,624 41 Enugu 1,363 23 1,319 21 Katsina 1,237 188 1,025 24 Kwara 1,232 126 1,076 30 Gombe 1,069 108 936 25 Ebonyi 1,061 0 1,031 30 Abia 973 26 937 10 Osun 962 10 931 21 Bauchi 810 25 771 14 Borno 758 17 705 36 Imo 688 21 655 12 Nasarawa 562 224 325 13 Benue 515 44 460 11 Bayelsa 469 60 388 21 Ekiti 395 31 358 6 Akwa Ibom 364 28 327 9 Jigawa 340 21 308 11 Adamawa 329 72 238 19 Niger 298 4 282 12 Anambra 290 6 265 19 Taraba 198 30 161 7 Sokoto 193 25 151 17 Kebbi 138 15 115 8 Yobe 108 14 86 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

