Nigeria records 201 new COVID-19 cases, total now 73,374

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 201 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 73,374.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.
“On the 14th of December 2020, 201 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 73,374 cases have been confirmed, 66,314 cases have been discharged and 1,197 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 201 new cases are reported from 11 states-Kaduna (74), Lagos (53), Katsina (40), Rivers (11), Plateau (9), Kwara (6), Bauchi (2), Ogun(2), Taraba (2), Edo (1), and Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|25,005
|1,212
|23,562
|231
|FCT
|8,424
|1,953
|6,383
|88
|Plateau
|4,006
|81
|3,891
|34
|Kaduna
|3,941
|515
|3,379
|47
|Oyo
|3,760
|343
|3,372
|45
|Rivers
|3,162
|181
|2,921
|60
|Edo
|2,738
|44
|2,581
|113
|Ogun
|2,330
|168
|2,129
|33
|Kano
|1,904
|117
|1,731
|56
|Delta
|1,829
|43
|1,737
|49
|Ondo
|1,751
|86
|1,624
|41
|Enugu
|1,363
|23
|1,319
|21
|Katsina
|1,237
|188
|1,025
|24
|Kwara
|1,232
|126
|1,076
|30
|Gombe
|1,069
|108
|936
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,061
|0
|1,031
|30
|Abia
|973
|26
|937
|10
|Osun
|962
|10
|931
|21
|Bauchi
|810
|25
|771
|14
|Borno
|758
|17
|705
|36
|Imo
|688
|21
|655
|12
|Nasarawa
|562
|224
|325
|13
|Benue
|515
|44
|460
|11
|Bayelsa
|469
|60
|388
|21
|Ekiti
|395
|31
|358
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|364
|28
|327
|9
|Jigawa
|340
|21
|308
|11
|Adamawa
|329
|72
|238
|19
|Niger
|298
|4
|282
|12
|Anambra
|290
|6
|265
|19
|Taraba
|198
|30
|161
|7
|Sokoto
|193
|25
|151
|17
|Kebbi
|138
|15
|115
|8
|Yobe
|108
|14
|86
|8
|Cross River
|90
|3
|78
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
