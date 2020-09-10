Nigeria records 197 new COVID-19 cases, total now 55,829

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 197 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 197 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 55,829.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.

“On the 10th of September 2020, 197 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55829 cases have been confirmed, 43810 cases have been discharged and 1075 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 197 new cases are reported from 13 states- Plateau (83), Lagos (48), Kaduna (17), FCT (16), Ogun (11), Katsina (7), Imo (4), Edo (3), Nasarawa (3), Rivers (2), Bayelsa (1), Oyo (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,5043,05915,241204
FCT5,3913,6801,64071
Oyo3,2101,1302,04139
Plateau3,0371,1001,90631
Edo2,606862,420100
Kaduna2,231682,13132
Rivers2,197492,08959
Delta1,7801161,61648
Kano1,728481,62654
Ogun1,726421,65727
Ondo1,575531,48834
Enugu1,198891,08821
Ebonyi1,0341898630
Kwara98917079425
Katsina82634545724
Abia816967128
Osun8043075717
Gombe7468064323
Borno741270336
Bauchi6711164614
Imo54131821112
Benue460504019
Nasarawa44613629812
Bayelsa392636521
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti299402545
Akwa Ibom283282478
Niger2441621612
Adamawa2303518015
Anambra2262518219
Sokoto159014217
Kebbi931848
Taraba9112736
Cross River832738
Zamfara780735
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

