Nigeria records 197 new COVID-19 cases, total now 55,829

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 197 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 197 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 55,829.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.

“On the 10th of September 2020, 197 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55829 cases have been confirmed, 43810 cases have been discharged and 1075 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 197 new cases are reported from 13 states- Plateau (83), Lagos (48), Kaduna (17), FCT (16), Ogun (11), Katsina (7), Imo (4), Edo (3), Nasarawa (3), Rivers (2), Bayelsa (1), Oyo (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,504 3,059 15,241 204 FCT 5,391 3,680 1,640 71 Oyo 3,210 1,130 2,041 39 Plateau 3,037 1,100 1,906 31 Edo 2,606 86 2,420 100 Kaduna 2,231 68 2,131 32 Rivers 2,197 49 2,089 59 Delta 1,780 116 1,616 48 Kano 1,728 48 1,626 54 Ogun 1,726 42 1,657 27 Ondo 1,575 53 1,488 34 Enugu 1,198 89 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,034 18 986 30 Kwara 989 170 794 25 Katsina 826 345 457 24 Abia 816 96 712 8 Osun 804 30 757 17 Gombe 746 80 643 23 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 671 11 646 14 Imo 541 318 211 12 Benue 460 50 401 9 Nasarawa 446 136 298 12 Bayelsa 392 6 365 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 299 40 254 5 Akwa Ibom 283 28 247 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Adamawa 230 35 180 15 Anambra 226 25 182 19 Sokoto 159 0 142 17 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Taraba 91 12 73 6 Cross River 83 2 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

