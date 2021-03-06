Nigeria records 195 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,237

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 195 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 195 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 158,237.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 6th of March 2021, 195 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 158237 cases have been confirmed, 137645 cases have been discharged and 1964 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 195 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (70), Kaduna (22), Abia (20), Edo (18), Kano (10), Akwa Ibom (9) Rivers (7), FCT (7) Borno (6) Bauchi (5), Osun (5), Oyo (5), Plateau (3), Ekiti (3), Niger (2), Ogun (2) and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,4441,27354,756415
FCT19,3357,25911,923153
Plateau8,9421028,78357
Kaduna8,6451738,40864
Oyo6,7668685,784114
Rivers6,6582716,29097
Edo4,6632244,259180
Ogun4,4214393,93547
Kano3,8401803,553107
Ondo3,0669282,08058
Kwara2,9533972,50551
Delta2,5827731,74465
Osun2,4542192,18352
Nasarawa2,2481,86237313
Enugu2,0781841,86529
Katsina2,06012,02534
Gombe2,010151,95243
Ebonyi1,9513731,54731
Anambra1,8111931,59919
Akwa Ibom1,5975641,01914
Abia1,588641,50321
Imo1,5511161,40728
Borno1,303651,20038
Bauchi1,237241,19617
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger91948541717
Taraba8637476722
Ekiti8288773110
Bayelsa779974426
Sokoto769074128
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi4016432314
Cross River3344327417
Yobe288282519
Zamfara222-12158
Kogi5032

