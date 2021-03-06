Nigeria records 195 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,237

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 195 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 158,237.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 6th of March 2021, 195 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 158237 cases have been confirmed, 137645 cases have been discharged and 1964 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 195 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (70), Kaduna (22), Abia (20), Edo (18), Kano (10), Akwa Ibom (9) Rivers (7), FCT (7) Borno (6) Bauchi (5), Osun (5), Oyo (5), Plateau (3), Ekiti (3), Niger (2), Ogun (2) and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 56,444 1,273 54,756 415 FCT 19,335 7,259 11,923 153 Plateau 8,942 102 8,783 57 Kaduna 8,645 173 8,408 64 Oyo 6,766 868 5,784 114 Rivers 6,658 271 6,290 97 Edo 4,663 224 4,259 180 Ogun 4,421 439 3,935 47 Kano 3,840 180 3,553 107 Ondo 3,066 928 2,080 58 Kwara 2,953 397 2,505 51 Delta 2,582 773 1,744 65 Osun 2,454 219 2,183 52 Nasarawa 2,248 1,862 373 13 Enugu 2,078 184 1,865 29 Katsina 2,060 1 2,025 34 Gombe 2,010 15 1,952 43 Ebonyi 1,951 373 1,547 31 Anambra 1,811 193 1,599 19 Akwa Ibom 1,597 564 1,019 14 Abia 1,588 64 1,503 21 Imo 1,551 116 1,407 28 Borno 1,303 65 1,200 38 Bauchi 1,237 24 1,196 17 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 919 485 417 17 Taraba 863 74 767 22 Ekiti 828 87 731 10 Bayelsa 779 9 744 26 Sokoto 769 0 741 28 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 401 64 323 14 Cross River 334 43 274 17 Yobe 288 28 251 9 Zamfara 222 -1 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

