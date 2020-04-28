Nigeria records 195 new COVID-19 cases, total now 1,532

Nigeria has recorded 195 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections reported in the country to 1,532.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) made this known on its Twitter page on Tuesday.

According to NCDC, 80 were recorded in Lagos, 38 in Kano, while 15 were recorded in the Ogun State.

It tweeted: “195 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 80-Lagos, 38-Kano, 15-Ogun, 15-Bauchi, 11-Borno, 10-Gombe, 9-Sokoto, 5-Edo, 5-Jigawa, 2-Zamfara, 1-Rivers, 1-Enugu, 1-Delta, 1-FCT, 1-Nasarawa.

“As at 11:50 pm 28th April, 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 255 have been discharged with 44 deaths recorded.”

The centre said one case previously reported in Gombe State is now recorded as a Borno State case. Therefore, the total number of cases in Borno is 53 and 46 in Gombe.

