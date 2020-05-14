Nigeria records 193 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 5,162

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 193 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,162, Tribune Online reports.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday. it also said that 58 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

It tweeted: “93 new cases of #COVID19; 58-Lagos, 46-Kano, 35-Jigawa, 12-Yobe, 9-FCT, 7-Ogun, 5-Plateau, 5-Gombe, 4-Imo, 3-Edo, 3-Kwara, 3-Borno, 1-Bauchi, 1-Nasarawa, 1-Ondo.”

“On the 14th of May 2020, 193 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 5162 cases have been confirmed, 1180 cases have been discharged and 167 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The 193 new cases are reported from 15 states.”

The NCDC explained that two cases reported yesterday from Kaduna were repeat tests.

“Therefore, Kaduna has a total of 114 confirmed cases. We apologise to @contactkdsg and remain committed to ensuring the release of accurate & reliable data,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 2,099 1,525 541 33 Kano 753 633 87 33 FCT 379 290 82 7 Katsina 224 183 29 12 Bauchi 207 179 25 3 Borno 191 151 20 20 Jigawa 176 169 4 3 Ogun 134 72 57 5 Gombe 124 36 87 1 Kaduna 114 94 17 3 Sokoto 112 59 40 13 Edo 92 60 27 5 Oyo 73 55 16 2 Zamfara 73 50 18 5 Kwara 56 43 12 1 Osun 42 8 30 4 Rivers 33 25 5 3 Yobe 32 28 3 1 Kebbi 31 16 11 4 Nasarawa 29 23 5 1 Plateau 25 21 4 0 Delta 22 9 9 4 Adamawa 21 14 7 0 Ondo 19 7 11 1 Taraba 17 16 1 0 Akwa Ibom 17 3 12 2 Ekiti 15 5 9 1 Enugu 12 10 2 0 Niger 10 8 2 0 Ebonyi 9 9 0 0 Imo 7 5 2 0 Bayelsa 6 3 3 0 Benue 4 4 0 0 Anambra 2 1 1 0 Abia 2 1 1 0

193 new cases of #COVID19; 58-Lagos

46-Kano

35-Jigawa

12-Yobe

9-FCT

7-Ogun

5-Plateau

5-Gombe

4-Imo

3-Edo

3-Kwara

3-Borno

1-Bauchi

1-Nasarawa

1-Ondo 5162 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1180

Deaths: 167 pic.twitter.com/HCuipTKg6Y — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 14, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: 950 More Nigerian Children Under Five Could Die Daily Without Urgent Action ― UNICEF

It has been observed that unless urgent actions are taken, an additional 950 Nigerian children, mostly under-five years, could die daily from preventable causes over the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts routine services and threatens to weaken the health system… Read full story

WHO Warns Coronavirus May Never Go Away As Toll Nears 300,000

The coronavirus may never go away and populations will have to learn to live with it just as they have HIV, the World Health Organization has warned, as the global death toll from the disease nears 300,000. There were also gloomy forecasts from the US Federal Reserve, which said prolonged shutdowns to stem… Read full story

COVID-19: When Eye Glasses Become Important

SCIENTISTS are still deep in the research process of uncovering all the ways in which COVID-19 can be transmitted. Now, in a new study, researchers at the University of Hong Kong have found eyes are ‘important route’ for coronavirus. The findings are challenging the widely held assumption in the earliest stages of the… Read full story

Why We Rejected Zoom Meeting With FG —ASUU President

The president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, has explained why the union refused to hold meeting via Zoom platform with the Federal Government’s representatives, saying such meeting would not yield any tangible result as it would be difficult to control… Read full story