Nigeria records 193 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 5,162

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 193 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,162, Tribune Online reports.
The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Thursday. it also said that 58 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.
It tweeted: “93 new cases of #COVID19; 58-Lagos, 46-Kano, 35-Jigawa, 12-Yobe, 9-FCT, 7-Ogun, 5-Plateau, 5-Gombe, 4-Imo, 3-Edo, 3-Kwara, 3-Borno, 1-Bauchi, 1-Nasarawa, 1-Ondo.”
“On the 14th of May 2020, 193 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 5162 cases have been confirmed, 1180 cases have been discharged and 167 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The 193 new cases are reported from 15 states.”
The NCDC explained that two cases reported yesterday from Kaduna were repeat tests.
“Therefore, Kaduna has a total of 114 confirmed cases. We apologise to @contactkdsg and remain committed to ensuring the release of accurate & reliable data,” it said.
See the breakdown of cases by states below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|2,099
|1,525
|541
|33
|Kano
|753
|633
|87
|33
|FCT
|379
|290
|82
|7
|Katsina
|224
|183
|29
|12
|Bauchi
|207
|179
|25
|3
|Borno
|191
|151
|20
|20
|Jigawa
|176
|169
|4
|3
|Ogun
|134
|72
|57
|5
|Gombe
|124
|36
|87
|1
|Kaduna
|114
|94
|17
|3
|Sokoto
|112
|59
|40
|13
|Edo
|92
|60
|27
|5
|Oyo
|73
|55
|16
|2
|Zamfara
|73
|50
|18
|5
|Kwara
|56
|43
|12
|1
|Osun
|42
|8
|30
|4
|Rivers
|33
|25
|5
|3
|Yobe
|32
|28
|3
|1
|Kebbi
|31
|16
|11
|4
|Nasarawa
|29
|23
|5
|1
|Plateau
|25
|21
|4
|0
|Delta
|22
|9
|9
|4
|Adamawa
|21
|14
|7
|0
|Ondo
|19
|7
|11
|1
|Taraba
|17
|16
|1
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|17
|3
|12
|2
|Ekiti
|15
|5
|9
|1
|Enugu
|12
|10
|2
|0
|Niger
|10
|8
|2
|0
|Ebonyi
|9
|9
|0
|0
|Imo
|7
|5
|2
|0
|Bayelsa
|6
|3
|3
|0
|Benue
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Anambra
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Abia
|2
|1
|1
|0
