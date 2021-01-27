Nigeria records 1,861 new COVID-19 infections, total rises to 126,160

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,861 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 126,160.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 27th of January 2021, 1861 new confirmed cases and 22 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 126160 cases have been confirmed, 100365 cases have been discharged and1544 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1861 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (773), FCT (285), Oyo (138), Rivers (111), Plateau (92), Nasarawa (83), Kaduna (59), Enugu (57), Imo (57), Edo (43), Kano (27), Kwara (20), Ebonyi (19), Abia (17), Ogun (12), Osun (12), Katsina (8), Bayelsa (6), Bauchi (5), Delta (5), Borno (4), Jigawa (4), and Zamfara (1).

“Our discharges today include 697 community recoveries in Lagos State, 128 in Rivers State and 116 in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos46,9358,43138,205299
FCT16,3415,25410,963124
Plateau7,7408166,87153
Kaduna7,4587326,66957
Oyo5,2321,0464,11076
Rivers5,0937014,31379
Edo3,6895712,982136
Ogun3,2635572,66442
Kano2,8893902,42376
Delta2,2494601,73752
Ondo2,2221752,00047
Kwara1,8873081,54039
Katsina1,812841,70127
Enugu1,7382961,42121
Nasarawa1,7201,38232513
Gombe1,5811671,37242
Osun1,4703291,10932
Ebonyi1,3931661,19730
Abia1,2201141,09412
Bauchi1,136361,08317
Imo1,04623979017
Borno9009077436
Akwa Ibom78330247110
Benue74919653518
Anambra72036633420
Sokoto7073165026
Niger68825741714
Bayelsa6617456324
Adamawa63136324028
Ekiti532894358
Jigawa4504939011
Taraba34910123315
Kebbi2675120313
Yobe221141998
Zamfara194171707
Cross River189-217912
Kogi5032

