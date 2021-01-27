Nigeria records 1,861 new COVID-19 infections, total rises to 126,160

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,861 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 126,160.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 27th of January 2021, 1861 new confirmed cases and 22 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 126160 cases have been confirmed, 100365 cases have been discharged and1544 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1861 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (773), FCT (285), Oyo (138), Rivers (111), Plateau (92), Nasarawa (83), Kaduna (59), Enugu (57), Imo (57), Edo (43), Kano (27), Kwara (20), Ebonyi (19), Abia (17), Ogun (12), Osun (12), Katsina (8), Bayelsa (6), Bauchi (5), Delta (5), Borno (4), Jigawa (4), and Zamfara (1).

“Our discharges today include 697 community recoveries in Lagos State, 128 in Rivers State and 116 in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 46,935 8,431 38,205 299 FCT 16,341 5,254 10,963 124 Plateau 7,740 816 6,871 53 Kaduna 7,458 732 6,669 57 Oyo 5,232 1,046 4,110 76 Rivers 5,093 701 4,313 79 Edo 3,689 571 2,982 136 Ogun 3,263 557 2,664 42 Kano 2,889 390 2,423 76 Delta 2,249 460 1,737 52 Ondo 2,222 175 2,000 47 Kwara 1,887 308 1,540 39 Katsina 1,812 84 1,701 27 Enugu 1,738 296 1,421 21 Nasarawa 1,720 1,382 325 13 Gombe 1,581 167 1,372 42 Osun 1,470 329 1,109 32 Ebonyi 1,393 166 1,197 30 Abia 1,220 114 1,094 12 Bauchi 1,136 36 1,083 17 Imo 1,046 239 790 17 Borno 900 90 774 36 Akwa Ibom 783 302 471 10 Benue 749 196 535 18 Anambra 720 366 334 20 Sokoto 707 31 650 26 Niger 688 257 417 14 Bayelsa 661 74 563 24 Adamawa 631 363 240 28 Ekiti 532 89 435 8 Jigawa 450 49 390 11 Taraba 349 101 233 15 Kebbi 267 51 203 13 Yobe 221 14 199 8 Zamfara 194 17 170 7 Cross River 189 -2 179 12 Kogi 5 0 3 2

