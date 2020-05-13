Nigeria records 184 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 4,971

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that the country recorded 184 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,971.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle and website on Wednesday night.

“184 new cases of #COVID19; 51-Lagos, 23-Jigawa, 16-Bauchi, 16-Katsina, 14-Kano, 10-FCT, 10-Rivers, 9-Kwara, 5-Delta, 5-Kaduna, 4-Sokoto, 4-Oyo, 3-Kebbi, 3-Nasarawa, 3-Osun, 2-Ondo, 1-Ebonyi, 1-Edo, 1-Enugu, 1-Anambra, 1-Plateau, 1-Niger.

On the 13th of May 2020, 184 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 4971 cases have been confirmed, 1070 cases have been discharged and 164 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The 184 new cases are reported from 22 states,” the centre said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Discharged: 1070

Deaths: 164 pic.twitter.com/jcwyRPnAvv — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 13, 2020

