Nigeria records 176 new COVID-19 cases, total now 55,632

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 176 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 176 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 55,632.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“On the 9th of September 2020, 176 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55632 cases have been confirmed, 43610 cases have been discharged and 1070 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 176 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (40), Lagos (34), Plateau (26), Enugu (14), Delta (12), Ogun (12), Ondo (9), Oyo (8), Ekiti (6), Ebonyi (4), Adamawa (2), Nasarawa (2), Kwara(2), Rivers (2), Edo (1), Osun (1), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,456 3,015 15,237 204 FCT 5,375 3,669 1,637 69 Oyo 3,209 1,210 1,961 38 Plateau 2,954 1,045 1,879 30 Edo 2,603 99 2,404 100 Kaduna 2,214 83 2,099 32 Rivers 2,195 49 2,087 59 Delta 1,780 116 1,616 48 Kano 1,728 70 1,604 54 Ogun 1,715 40 1,648 27 Ondo 1,575 57 1,485 33 Enugu 1,198 89 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,034 18 986 30 Kwara 989 170 794 25 Katsina 819 338 457 24 Abia 816 96 712 8 Osun 803 30 756 17 Gombe 746 80 643 23 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 671 11 646 14 Imo 537 314 211 12 Benue 460 50 401 9 Nasarawa 443 133 298 12 Bayelsa 391 5 365 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 299 40 254 5 Akwa Ibom 283 28 247 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Adamawa 230 35 180 15 Anambra 226 26 181 19 Sokoto 159 0 142 17 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Taraba 91 12 73 6 Cross River 83 2 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

