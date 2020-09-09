Nigeria records 176 new COVID-19 cases, total now 55,632

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 176 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 176 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 55,632.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“On the 9th of September 2020, 176 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55632 cases have been confirmed, 43610 cases have been discharged and 1070 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 176 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (40), Lagos (34), Plateau (26), Enugu (14), Delta (12), Ogun (12), Ondo (9), Oyo (8), Ekiti (6), Ebonyi (4), Adamawa (2), Nasarawa (2), Kwara(2), Rivers (2), Edo (1), Osun (1), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,4563,01515,237204
FCT5,3753,6691,63769
Oyo3,2091,2101,96138
Plateau2,9541,0451,87930
Edo2,603992,404100
Kaduna2,214832,09932
Rivers2,195492,08759
Delta1,7801161,61648
Kano1,728701,60454
Ogun1,715401,64827
Ondo1,575571,48533
Enugu1,198891,08821
Ebonyi1,0341898630
Kwara98917079425
Katsina81933845724
Abia816967128
Osun8033075617
Gombe7468064323
Borno741270336
Bauchi6711164614
Imo53731421112
Benue460504019
Nasarawa44313329812
Bayelsa391536521
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti299402545
Akwa Ibom283282478
Niger2441621612
Adamawa2303518015
Anambra2262618119
Sokoto159014217
Kebbi931848
Taraba9112736
Cross River832738
Zamfara780735
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It's Stupid To Compare Nigeria's Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi
In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils
Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.
Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55..

