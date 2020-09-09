Nigeria records 176 new COVID-19 cases, total now 55,632

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 176 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
The 176 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 55,632.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.
“On the 9th of September 2020, 176 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 55632 cases have been confirmed, 43610 cases have been discharged and 1070 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 176 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (40), Lagos (34), Plateau (26), Enugu (14), Delta (12), Ogun (12), Ondo (9), Oyo (8), Ekiti (6), Ebonyi (4), Adamawa (2), Nasarawa (2), Kwara(2), Rivers (2), Edo (1), Osun (1), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,456
|3,015
|15,237
|204
|FCT
|5,375
|3,669
|1,637
|69
|Oyo
|3,209
|1,210
|1,961
|38
|Plateau
|2,954
|1,045
|1,879
|30
|Edo
|2,603
|99
|2,404
|100
|Kaduna
|2,214
|83
|2,099
|32
|Rivers
|2,195
|49
|2,087
|59
|Delta
|1,780
|116
|1,616
|48
|Kano
|1,728
|70
|1,604
|54
|Ogun
|1,715
|40
|1,648
|27
|Ondo
|1,575
|57
|1,485
|33
|Enugu
|1,198
|89
|1,088
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,034
|18
|986
|30
|Kwara
|989
|170
|794
|25
|Katsina
|819
|338
|457
|24
|Abia
|816
|96
|712
|8
|Osun
|803
|30
|756
|17
|Gombe
|746
|80
|643
|23
|Borno
|741
|2
|703
|36
|Bauchi
|671
|11
|646
|14
|Imo
|537
|314
|211
|12
|Benue
|460
|50
|401
|9
|Nasarawa
|443
|133
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|391
|5
|365
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|299
|40
|254
|5
|Akwa Ibom
|283
|28
|247
|8
|Niger
|244
|16
|216
|12
|Adamawa
|230
|35
|180
|15
|Anambra
|226
|26
|181
|19
|Sokoto
|159
|0
|142
|17
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Taraba
|91
|12
|73
|6
|Cross River
|83
|2
|73
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|67
|0
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
176 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
FCT-40
Lagos-34
Plateau-26
Enugu-14
Delta-12
Ogun-12
Ondo-9
Oyo-8
Ekiti-6
Ebonyi-4
Adamawa-2
Nasarawa-2
Kwara-2
Rivers-2
Edo-1
Osun-1
Bauchi-1
55,632 confirmed
43,610 discharged
1,070 deaths pic.twitter.com/9zY4P3c985
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 9, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…
COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi
In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…
Nigeria records 176 cases
Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils
Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.
Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55..
Nigeria records 176 cases
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
KILL IT ONCE! AND GET RID OF ULCER COMPLETELY WITH THIS NATURAL LASTING SOLUTION! PIKIN WAY SAY HIM MAMA NO GO REST, HIM NO GO REST TOO! CLICK HERE NOW FOR FREE DELIVERY
Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com