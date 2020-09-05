Nigeria records 162 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 54,905

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 162, with total infections now 54,905.
The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.
“On the 5th of September 2020, 162 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 54905 cases have been confirmed, 42922 cases have been discharged and 1054 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 162 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (53), Gombe (21), Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,308
|2,873
|15,233
|202
|FCT
|5,279
|3,604
|1,610
|65
|Oyo
|3,187
|1,191
|1,959
|37
|Plateau
|2,720
|1,000
|1,690
|30
|Edo
|2,594
|133
|2,361
|100
|Kaduna
|2,189
|71
|2,086
|32
|Rivers
|2,175
|78
|2,040
|57
|Delta
|1,768
|117
|1,603
|48
|Kano
|1,727
|72
|1,601
|54
|Ogun
|1,678
|55
|1,597
|26
|Ondo
|1,561
|131
|1,398
|32
|Enugu
|1,184
|75
|1,088
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,014
|30
|956
|28
|Kwara
|982
|163
|794
|25
|Katsina
|812
|331
|457
|24
|Abia
|807
|87
|712
|8
|Osun
|795
|26
|752
|17
|Gombe
|744
|78
|643
|23
|Borno
|741
|34
|671
|36
|Bauchi
|669
|18
|637
|14
|Imo
|534
|313
|210
|11
|Benue
|460
|160
|291
|9
|Nasarawa
|437
|127
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|391
|10
|360
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|282
|30
|247
|5
|Akwa Ibom
|280
|34
|238
|8
|Niger
|244
|16
|216
|12
|Adamawa
|228
|33
|180
|15
|Anambra
|221
|21
|181
|19
|Sokoto
|159
|1
|142
|16
|Kebbi
|93
|3
|82
|8
|Taraba
|87
|9
|73
|5
|Cross River
|83
|2
|73
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|67
|0
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
