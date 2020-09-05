Nigeria records 162 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 54,905

CoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 162 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 162, with total infections now 54,905.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 5th of September 2020, 162 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 54905 cases have been confirmed, 42922 cases have been discharged and 1054 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 162 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (53), Gombe (21), Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,3082,87315,233202
FCT5,2793,6041,61065
Oyo3,1871,1911,95937
Plateau2,7201,0001,69030
Edo2,5941332,361100
Kaduna2,189712,08632
Rivers2,175782,04057
Delta1,7681171,60348
Kano1,727721,60154
Ogun1,678551,59726
Ondo1,5611311,39832
Enugu1,184751,08821
Ebonyi1,0143095628
Kwara98216379425
Katsina81233145724
Abia807877128
Osun7952675217
Gombe7447864323
Borno7413467136
Bauchi6691863714
Imo53431321011
Benue4601602919
Nasarawa43712729812
Bayelsa3911036021
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti282302475
Akwa Ibom280342388
Niger2441621612
Adamawa2283318015
Anambra2212118119
Sokoto159114216
Kebbi933828
Taraba879735
Cross River832738
Zamfara780735
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun
FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture.  Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.
E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…

Nigeria records 162 cases

22 Christians And Muslims Leaders Unite For Peace In Kaduna
Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead. The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform…

Nigeria records 162 cases

FROM QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER, I NOW DRILL MADAM WELLA IN ZA OTHER ROOM TILL SHE CRIES TEARS OF JOY.

KILL IT ONCE! AND GET RID OF ULCER COMPLETELY WITH THIS NATURAL LASTING SOLUTION! PIKIN WAY SAY HIM MAMA NO GO REST, HIM NO GO REST TOO! CLICK HERE NOW TO PLACE ODER WITH FREE DELIVERY

You might also like
Coronavirus

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 156 new cases, total now 54,743

Top News

COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 125 new cases, total now 54,588

Top News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 216 new cases, total now 54,463

Top News

Nigeria records 239 new COVID-19 cases, total now 54,247

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More