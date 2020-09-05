Nigeria records 162 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 54,905

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 162, with total infections now 54,905.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 5th of September 2020, 162 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 54905 cases have been confirmed, 42922 cases have been discharged and 1054 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 162 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (53), Gombe (21), Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,308 2,873 15,233 202 FCT 5,279 3,604 1,610 65 Oyo 3,187 1,191 1,959 37 Plateau 2,720 1,000 1,690 30 Edo 2,594 133 2,361 100 Kaduna 2,189 71 2,086 32 Rivers 2,175 78 2,040 57 Delta 1,768 117 1,603 48 Kano 1,727 72 1,601 54 Ogun 1,678 55 1,597 26 Ondo 1,561 131 1,398 32 Enugu 1,184 75 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,014 30 956 28 Kwara 982 163 794 25 Katsina 812 331 457 24 Abia 807 87 712 8 Osun 795 26 752 17 Gombe 744 78 643 23 Borno 741 34 671 36 Bauchi 669 18 637 14 Imo 534 313 210 11 Benue 460 160 291 9 Nasarawa 437 127 298 12 Bayelsa 391 10 360 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 282 30 247 5 Akwa Ibom 280 34 238 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Adamawa 228 33 180 15 Anambra 221 21 181 19 Sokoto 159 1 142 16 Kebbi 93 3 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 83 2 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

