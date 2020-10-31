Nigeria records 162 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 62,853

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, announced that the country has recorded 162 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,853.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle.

“On the 31st of October 2020, 162 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 62853 cases have been confirmed, 58675 cases have been discharged and 1144 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 162 new cases are reported from 14 states- Gombe (54), FCT (35), Lagos (26), Ogun (12), Plateau (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (4), Ekiti (3), Edo (2), Osun (2), Bayelsa (1), Imo (1), Ondo (1), Oyo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos21,23869020,333215
FCT6,0886625,34581
Plateau3,6401193,48833
Oyo3,4487892,61643
Rivers2,820902,67159
Edo2,666262,531109
Kaduna2,652502,55943
Ogun2,043911,92230
Delta1,814281,73749
Kano1,74791,68454
Ondo1,667451,58537
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,069241,01926
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Katsina952092824
Gombe9377583725
Osun928690220
Abia898188728
Borno745470536
Bauchi713369614
Imo6172258312
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48214432513
Bayelsa4131138121
Ekiti33593206
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29502878
Anambra2771024819
Niger274325912
Adamawa257023819
Sokoto165114717
Taraba146331076
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

 

