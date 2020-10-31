Nigeria records 162 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 62,853

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, announced that the country has recorded 162 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,853.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle.
“On the 31st of October 2020, 162 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 62853 cases have been confirmed, 58675 cases have been discharged and 1144 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 162 new cases are reported from 14 states- Gombe (54), FCT (35), Lagos (26), Ogun (12), Plateau (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (4), Ekiti (3), Edo (2), Osun (2), Bayelsa (1), Imo (1), Ondo (1), Oyo (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|21,238
|690
|20,333
|215
|FCT
|6,088
|662
|5,345
|81
|Plateau
|3,640
|119
|3,488
|33
|Oyo
|3,448
|789
|2,616
|43
|Rivers
|2,820
|90
|2,671
|59
|Edo
|2,666
|26
|2,531
|109
|Kaduna
|2,652
|50
|2,559
|43
|Ogun
|2,043
|91
|1,922
|30
|Delta
|1,814
|28
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,747
|9
|1,684
|54
|Ondo
|1,667
|45
|1,585
|37
|Enugu
|1,314
|24
|1,269
|21
|Kwara
|1,069
|24
|1,019
|26
|Ebonyi
|1,049
|8
|1,011
|30
|Katsina
|952
|0
|928
|24
|Gombe
|937
|75
|837
|25
|Osun
|928
|6
|902
|20
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|713
|3
|696
|14
|Imo
|617
|22
|583
|12
|Benue
|493
|22
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|482
|144
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|413
|11
|381
|21
|Ekiti
|335
|9
|320
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|0
|287
|8
|Anambra
|277
|10
|248
|19
|Niger
|274
|3
|259
|12
|Adamawa
|257
|0
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|1
|147
|17
|Taraba
|146
|33
|107
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|82
|6
|68
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
