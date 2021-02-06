Nigeria records 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, total now 139,242

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 1588 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,588 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 139,242.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 6th of February 2021, 1588 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 139242 cases have been confirmed, 112557 cases have been discharged and 1647 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1588 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (535), Anambra (218), Oyo (155), FCT (150), Kano (124), Gombe (60), Kaduna (49), Ebonyi (48), Plateau (46), Akwa Ibom (39), Niger (37), Edo (33), Katsina (23), Rivers (18), Taraba (15), Nasarawa (14), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos51,6636,43944,889335
FCT17,7966,20411,465127
Plateau8,2974587,78356
Kaduna7,8042807,46757
Oyo5,9001,6544,15789
Rivers5,7067264,89486
Edo3,9937023,147144
Ogun3,5534313,07844
Kano3,3004072,80390
Ondo2,4162852,08051
Delta2,3966001,74452
Kwara2,0694741,55441
Nasarawa1,9701,58437313
Katsina1,901321,84227
Enugu1,8292971,51121
Osun1,7944981,26333
Gombe1,7701871,54142
Ebonyi1,5402411,26930
Abia1,3381131,21213
Anambra1,27191833419
Imo1,19426691018
Bauchi1,16431,14417
Akwa Ibom1,09050257414
Borno1,04015385037
Benue91735054621
Niger84741641714
Sokoto7592171226
Bayelsa6953563624
Adamawa67340524028
Ekiti6341314949
Taraba49610237915
Jigawa4847240111
Kebbi270425313
Yobe241341998
Zamfara215121958
Cross River212219812
Kogi5032

