Nigeria records 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, total now 139,242

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,588 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 139,242.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.
“On the 6th of February 2021, 1588 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 139242 cases have been confirmed, 112557 cases have been discharged and 1647 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1588 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (535), Anambra (218), Oyo (155), FCT (150), Kano (124), Gombe (60), Kaduna (49), Ebonyi (48), Plateau (46), Akwa Ibom (39), Niger (37), Edo (33), Katsina (23), Rivers (18), Taraba (15), Nasarawa (14), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|51,663
|6,439
|44,889
|335
|FCT
|17,796
|6,204
|11,465
|127
|Plateau
|8,297
|458
|7,783
|56
|Kaduna
|7,804
|280
|7,467
|57
|Oyo
|5,900
|1,654
|4,157
|89
|Rivers
|5,706
|726
|4,894
|86
|Edo
|3,993
|702
|3,147
|144
|Ogun
|3,553
|431
|3,078
|44
|Kano
|3,300
|407
|2,803
|90
|Ondo
|2,416
|285
|2,080
|51
|Delta
|2,396
|600
|1,744
|52
|Kwara
|2,069
|474
|1,554
|41
|Nasarawa
|1,970
|1,584
|373
|13
|Katsina
|1,901
|32
|1,842
|27
|Enugu
|1,829
|297
|1,511
|21
|Osun
|1,794
|498
|1,263
|33
|Gombe
|1,770
|187
|1,541
|42
|Ebonyi
|1,540
|241
|1,269
|30
|Abia
|1,338
|113
|1,212
|13
|Anambra
|1,271
|918
|334
|19
|Imo
|1,194
|266
|910
|18
|Bauchi
|1,164
|3
|1,144
|17
|Akwa Ibom
|1,090
|502
|574
|14
|Borno
|1,040
|153
|850
|37
|Benue
|917
|350
|546
|21
|Niger
|847
|416
|417
|14
|Sokoto
|759
|21
|712
|26
|Bayelsa
|695
|35
|636
|24
|Adamawa
|673
|405
|240
|28
|Ekiti
|634
|131
|494
|9
|Taraba
|496
|102
|379
|15
|Jigawa
|484
|72
|401
|11
|Kebbi
|270
|4
|253
|13
|Yobe
|241
|34
|199
|8
|Zamfara
|215
|12
|195
|8
|Cross River
|212
|2
|198
|12
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week
Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.
This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…
Nigeria records 1588 new COVID-19 cases, total now 139,242