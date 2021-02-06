Nigeria records 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, total now 139,242

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,588 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 139,242.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 6th of February 2021, 1588 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 139242 cases have been confirmed, 112557 cases have been discharged and 1647 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1588 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (535), Anambra (218), Oyo (155), FCT (150), Kano (124), Gombe (60), Kaduna (49), Ebonyi (48), Plateau (46), Akwa Ibom (39), Niger (37), Edo (33), Katsina (23), Rivers (18), Taraba (15), Nasarawa (14), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 51,663 6,439 44,889 335 FCT 17,796 6,204 11,465 127 Plateau 8,297 458 7,783 56 Kaduna 7,804 280 7,467 57 Oyo 5,900 1,654 4,157 89 Rivers 5,706 726 4,894 86 Edo 3,993 702 3,147 144 Ogun 3,553 431 3,078 44 Kano 3,300 407 2,803 90 Ondo 2,416 285 2,080 51 Delta 2,396 600 1,744 52 Kwara 2,069 474 1,554 41 Nasarawa 1,970 1,584 373 13 Katsina 1,901 32 1,842 27 Enugu 1,829 297 1,511 21 Osun 1,794 498 1,263 33 Gombe 1,770 187 1,541 42 Ebonyi 1,540 241 1,269 30 Abia 1,338 113 1,212 13 Anambra 1,271 918 334 19 Imo 1,194 266 910 18 Bauchi 1,164 3 1,144 17 Akwa Ibom 1,090 502 574 14 Borno 1,040 153 850 37 Benue 917 350 546 21 Niger 847 416 417 14 Sokoto 759 21 712 26 Bayelsa 695 35 636 24 Adamawa 673 405 240 28 Ekiti 634 131 494 9 Taraba 496 102 379 15 Jigawa 484 72 401 11 Kebbi 270 4 253 13 Yobe 241 34 199 8 Zamfara 215 12 195 8 Cross River 212 2 198 12 Kogi 5 0 3 2

