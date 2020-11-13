Nigeria records 156 new cases of COVID-19, total now 64,884

Nigeria records 156 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 156 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,884.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Friday night.

“On the 13th of November 2020, 156 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 64884 cases have been confirmed, 60936 cases have been discharged and 1163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 156 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (70), FCT (22), Kaduna (18), Rivers (15), Plateau (11), Ogun (10), Bauchi (3), Katsina (3), Kano (2), Ekiti (1) and Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos22,2681,05520,993220
FCT6,3444195,84382
Plateau3,716573,62633
Oyo3,5903373,20845
Rivers2,9051002,74659
Kaduna2,757832,62945
Edo2,680142,554112
Ogun2,0941211,94231
Delta1,816301,73749
Kano1,759171,68854
Ondo1,717931,58539
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,084291,02827
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina962992924
Gombe9385685725
Osun9371590220
Abia92699089
Borno745470536
Bauchi7442270814
Imo6482361312
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48514732513
Bayelsa4141138221
Ekiti34193266
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Anambra282725619
Niger2811025912
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba153181296
Kebbi931848
Cross River892789
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

