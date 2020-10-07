Nigeria records 155 new COVID-19 cases, total now 59,738

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 155 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 155, with total infections now 59,738.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 7th of October 2020, 155 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 59738 cases have been confirmed, 51403 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 155 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (84), Rivers (31), Kaduna (12), Osun (10), FCT (7), Oyo (6), Ogun (3), Kwara (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,7764,32215,250204
FCT5,7654675,21979
Plateau3,4986172,84833
Oyo3,2797162,52340
Edo2,634322,495107
Rivers2,6321592,41459
Kaduna2,463482,37540
Ogun1,8981371,73328
Delta1,803171,73749
Kano1,73891,67554
Ondo1,638571,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04241,00830
Abia898188728
Katsina894986124
Gombe88311174725
Osun8745180617
Borno745470536
Bauchi704368714
Imo5771854712
Benue4815841310
Nasarawa46813032513
Bayelsa401737321
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti32243126
Akwa Ibom29482788
Niger261724212
Anambra2501221919
Adamawa2482320817
Sokoto162014517
Taraba10611896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara791735
Yobe766628
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months

Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.

Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari

Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.

A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

 

#EndSARS: Nigeria Police To Host Naira Marley On Live Chat 

In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.

TRENDING: Trump Says US Election Winner Might Not Be Known For Months

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Americans might not know the winner of the November presidential election for months due to disputes over mail ballots, building on his criticism of a method that could be used by half of US voters this year, Reuters reports.

Nigeria records 155 cases

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Race to become WTO DG now between Okonjo-Iweala, South Korean

Latest News

Reps uncover abandoned FG property, projects in Nigeria, overseas

Latest News

BREAKING: Kaduna govt names Nuhu Bamalli new Emir of Zazzau

Latest News

Drama as Gbajabiamila threatens to declare seats of absentee PDP lawmakers vacant

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More