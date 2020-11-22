Nigeria records 155 new cases of COVID-19, toll now 66,383

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 155 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 155 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,383.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 22nd of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 66,383 cases have been confirmed, 62,076 cases have been discharged and 1,167 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 155 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (60), Katsina (37), Kaduna (35), FCT (6), Ogun (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Rivers(2), Kano (2), Jigawa (1), Oyo (1) and Taraba (1),” the NCDC said

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos22,9621,16021,582220
FCT6,4984675,94982
Plateau3,8001113,65633
Oyo3,7033213,33745
Rivers2,9561112,78659
Kaduna2,8951442,70447
Edo2,694192,564111
Ogun2,1531072,01531
Delta1,823371,73749
Kano1,773291,69054
Ondo1,7271021,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,091311,03228
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina1,0073594824
Osun9451291221
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7531972014
Borno745470536
Imo6623761312
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48514732513
Bayelsa4454238221
Ekiti353143336
Jigawa328930811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Niger2951227112
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba157121396
Kebbi931848
Yobe9213718
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Top News

Second recession proves Buhari lacks competence to run economy ―PDP 

Latest News

Work to commence on Port Harcourt refinery by Q1 2021 ― Kyari

Latest News

Govs’ visit to Jonathan is APC’s apology over power-grabbing lies — PDP

Top News

We have not decided yet to call off strike — ASUU President

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More