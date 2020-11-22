Nigeria records 155 new cases of COVID-19, toll now 66,383

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 155 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,383.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 22nd of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 66,383 cases have been confirmed, 62,076 cases have been discharged and 1,167 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 155 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (60), Katsina (37), Kaduna (35), FCT (6), Ogun (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Rivers(2), Kano (2), Jigawa (1), Oyo (1) and Taraba (1),” the NCDC said

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 22,962 1,160 21,582 220 FCT 6,498 467 5,949 82 Plateau 3,800 111 3,656 33 Oyo 3,703 321 3,337 45 Rivers 2,956 111 2,786 59 Kaduna 2,895 144 2,704 47 Edo 2,694 19 2,564 111 Ogun 2,153 107 2,015 31 Delta 1,823 37 1,737 49 Kano 1,773 29 1,690 54 Ondo 1,727 102 1,585 40 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,091 31 1,032 28 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 1,007 35 948 24 Osun 945 12 912 21 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Bauchi 753 19 720 14 Borno 745 4 705 36 Imo 662 37 613 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 485 147 325 13 Bayelsa 445 42 382 21 Ekiti 353 14 333 6 Jigawa 328 9 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Niger 295 12 271 12 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 157 12 139 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Yobe 92 13 71 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

