Nigeria records 155 new cases of COVID-19, toll now 66,383

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 155 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,383.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 22nd of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 66,383 cases have been confirmed, 62,076 cases have been discharged and 1,167 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 155 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (60), Katsina (37), Kaduna (35), FCT (6), Ogun (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Rivers(2), Kano (2), Jigawa (1), Oyo (1) and Taraba (1),” the NCDC said
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|22,962
|1,160
|21,582
|220
|FCT
|6,498
|467
|5,949
|82
|Plateau
|3,800
|111
|3,656
|33
|Oyo
|3,703
|321
|3,337
|45
|Rivers
|2,956
|111
|2,786
|59
|Kaduna
|2,895
|144
|2,704
|47
|Edo
|2,694
|19
|2,564
|111
|Ogun
|2,153
|107
|2,015
|31
|Delta
|1,823
|37
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,773
|29
|1,690
|54
|Ondo
|1,727
|102
|1,585
|40
|Enugu
|1,332
|21
|1,290
|21
|Kwara
|1,091
|31
|1,032
|28
|Ebonyi
|1,055
|6
|1,019
|30
|Katsina
|1,007
|35
|948
|24
|Osun
|945
|12
|912
|21
|Gombe
|938
|56
|857
|25
|Abia
|926
|9
|908
|9
|Bauchi
|753
|19
|720
|14
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Imo
|662
|37
|613
|12
|Benue
|493
|22
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|485
|147
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|445
|42
|382
|21
|Ekiti
|353
|14
|333
|6
|Jigawa
|328
|9
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|319
|21
|289
|9
|Niger
|295
|12
|271
|12
|Anambra
|285
|1
|265
|19
|Adamawa
|261
|4
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|0
|148
|17
|Taraba
|157
|12
|139
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Yobe
|92
|13
|71
|8
|Cross River
|90
|3
|78
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-60
Katsina-37
Kaduna-35
FCT-6
Ogun-4
Edo-3
Kwara-3
Rivers-2
Kano-2
Jigawa-1
Oyo-1
Taraba-1
66,383 confirmed
62,076 discharged
1,167 deaths pic.twitter.com/MZO9Vl5xco
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 22, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again
Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.
Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…
We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President
t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…
[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General
Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.