Nigeria records 153 new COVID-19 cases, total rises 59,001

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 153 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,001.
The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.
“On the 1st of October 2020, 153 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 59001 cases have been confirmed, 50452 cases have been discharged and 1112 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 153 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (81), Rivers (21), FCT (11), Ogun (8), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (5), Osun (3), Katsina (3), Edo (2), Ebonyi (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|19,542
|4,088
|15,249
|205
|FCT
|5,720
|665
|4,977
|78
|Plateau
|3,451
|776
|2,642
|33
|Oyo
|3,267
|890
|2,337
|40
|Edo
|2,628
|26
|2,495
|107
|Rivers
|2,453
|121
|2,273
|59
|Kaduna
|2,426
|53
|2,334
|39
|Ogun
|1,858
|98
|1,732
|28
|Delta
|1,802
|16
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,738
|16
|1,668
|54
|Ondo
|1,631
|50
|1,545
|36
|Enugu
|1,289
|102
|1,166
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,042
|4
|1,008
|30
|Kwara
|1,036
|56
|955
|25
|Abia
|895
|15
|872
|8
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Katsina
|864
|5
|835
|24
|Osun
|842
|35
|790
|17
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|699
|17
|668
|14
|Imo
|572
|25
|535
|12
|Benue
|481
|58
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|452
|114
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|399
|5
|373
|21
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|321
|12
|303
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|293
|7
|278
|8
|Niger
|259
|15
|232
|12
|Adamawa
|248
|23
|208
|17
|Anambra
|237
|5
|213
|19
|Sokoto
|162
|1
|144
|17
|Taraba
|102
|7
|89
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|76
|6
|62
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
