Nigeria records 153 new COVID-19 cases, total rises 59,001

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 153 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,001.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 1st of October 2020, 153 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 59001 cases have been confirmed, 50452 cases have been discharged and 1112 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 153 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (81), Rivers (21), FCT (11), Ogun (8), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (5), Osun (3), Katsina (3), Edo (2), Ebonyi (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,5424,08815,249205
FCT5,7206654,97778
Plateau3,4517762,64233
Oyo3,2678902,33740
Edo2,628262,495107
Rivers2,4531212,27359
Kaduna2,426532,33439
Ogun1,858981,73228
Delta1,802161,73749
Kano1,738161,66854
Ondo1,631501,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Ebonyi1,04241,00830
Kwara1,0365695525
Abia895158728
Gombe88311174725
Katsina864583524
Osun8423579017
Borno745470536
Bauchi6991766814
Imo5722553512
Benue4815841310
Nasarawa45211432513
Bayelsa399537321
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti321123036
Akwa Ibom29372788
Niger2591523212
Adamawa2482320817
Anambra237521319
Sokoto162114417
Taraba1027896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara780735
Yobe766628
Kogi5032

 

