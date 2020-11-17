Nigeria records 152 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 65,457

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65,457.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

It said the new cases were confirmed in 12 states.

“On the 17th of November 2020, 152 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 65,457 cases have been confirmed, 61,337 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 152 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (61), Oyo (39), FCT (13), Yobe (10), Bauchi (6), Kaduna (5), Kano (4), Kwara (4), Plateau (4), Edo (2), Ogun (2), Rivers (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 22,562 1,223 21,119 220 FCT 6,385 369 5,934 82 Plateau 3,724 52 3,639 33 Oyo 3,693 406 3,242 45 Rivers 2,916 99 2,758 59 Kaduna 2,778 72 2,661 45 Edo 2,690 19 2,559 112 Ogun 2,103 78 1,994 31 Delta 1,823 37 1,737 49 Kano 1,768 24 1,690 54 Ondo 1,722 98 1,585 39 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,088 33 1,028 27 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 965 12 929 24 Osun 942 16 906 20 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Bauchi 750 16 720 14 Borno 745 4 705 36 Imo 648 23 613 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 485 147 325 13 Bayelsa 426 23 382 21 Ekiti 346 13 327 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Niger 286 10 264 12 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 155 20 129 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Yobe 92 13 71 8 Cross River 89 2 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

