Nigeria records 152 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 65,457

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65,457.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It said the new cases were confirmed in 12 states.
“On the 17th of November 2020, 152 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 65,457 cases have been confirmed, 61,337 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 152 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (61), Oyo (39), FCT (13), Yobe (10), Bauchi (6), Kaduna (5), Kano (4), Kwara (4), Plateau (4), Edo (2), Ogun (2), Rivers (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|22,562
|1,223
|21,119
|220
|FCT
|6,385
|369
|5,934
|82
|Plateau
|3,724
|52
|3,639
|33
|Oyo
|3,693
|406
|3,242
|45
|Rivers
|2,916
|99
|2,758
|59
|Kaduna
|2,778
|72
|2,661
|45
|Edo
|2,690
|19
|2,559
|112
|Ogun
|2,103
|78
|1,994
|31
|Delta
|1,823
|37
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,768
|24
|1,690
|54
|Ondo
|1,722
|98
|1,585
|39
|Enugu
|1,332
|21
|1,290
|21
|Kwara
|1,088
|33
|1,028
|27
|Ebonyi
|1,055
|6
|1,019
|30
|Katsina
|965
|12
|929
|24
|Osun
|942
|16
|906
|20
|Gombe
|938
|56
|857
|25
|Abia
|926
|9
|908
|9
|Bauchi
|750
|16
|720
|14
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Imo
|648
|23
|613
|12
|Benue
|493
|22
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|485
|147
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|426
|23
|382
|21
|Ekiti
|346
|13
|327
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|319
|21
|289
|9
|Niger
|286
|10
|264
|12
|Anambra
|285
|1
|265
|19
|Adamawa
|261
|4
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|0
|148
|17
|Taraba
|155
|20
|129
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Yobe
|92
|13
|71
|8
|Cross River
|89
|2
|78
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
