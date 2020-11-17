Nigeria records 152 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 65,457

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 152 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65,457. 

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. 

It said the new cases were confirmed in 12 states.

“On the 17th of November 2020, 152 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 65,457 cases have been confirmed, 61,337 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 152 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (61), Oyo (39), FCT (13), Yobe (10), Bauchi (6), Kaduna (5), Kano (4), Kwara (4), Plateau (4), Edo (2), Ogun (2), Rivers (2),”  the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos22,5621,22321,119220
FCT6,3853695,93482
Plateau3,724523,63933
Oyo3,6934063,24245
Rivers2,916992,75859
Kaduna2,778722,66145
Edo2,690192,559112
Ogun2,103781,99431
Delta1,823371,73749
Kano1,768241,69054
Ondo1,722981,58539
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,088331,02827
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina9651292924
Osun9421690620
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7501672014
Borno745470536
Imo6482361312
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48514732513
Bayelsa4262338221
Ekiti346133276
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Niger2861026412
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba155201296
Kebbi931848
Yobe9213718
Cross River892789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

