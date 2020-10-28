Nigeria records 147 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,371

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 147 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 113 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,224.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

“On the 28th of October 2020, 147 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 62371 cases have been confirmed, 58095 cases have been discharged and 1139 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 147 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (82), FCT (20), Rivers (9), Kaduna (8), Plateau (8), Benue (5), Edo (3), Kano (3), Nasarawa (3), Taraba (3), Ogun (2), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos21,01766220,145210
FCT6,0286065,34181
Plateau3,6222213,36833
Oyo3,4338132,57743
Rivers2,790832,64859
Edo2,657262,522109
Kaduna2,633772,51343
Ogun2,016851,90130
Delta1,813271,73749
Kano1,74681,68454
Ondo1,666441,58537
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,069241,01926
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Katsina952092824
Osun923489920
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi711169614
Imo6162458012
Benue4914543511
Nasarawa48214432513
Bayelsa403138121
Ekiti33263206
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29502878
Anambra2771024819
Niger274325912
Adamawa257922919
Sokoto165114717
Taraba143301076
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Discharged 4,850 Last Week, Highest Figure In Four Weeks

Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.

The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total…

BREAKING: LG Chairman Abducted In Oyo

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

BREAKING: Hoodlums Loot NYSC Camp In Abuja

Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja looting properties belonging to the camp.

Nigeria records 147 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,371

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Wike announces N20m donation each to families of soldiers, policemen killed by IPOB…

Latest News

UPDATE: Insecurity undermining Nigeria’s economy ― Buhari

Latest News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set to lead WTO, gets final major endorsement ― Reuters sources

Top News

Reps warn as FG considers regulating of social media

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More