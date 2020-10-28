Nigeria records 147 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,371

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 113 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,224.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.
“On the 28th of October 2020, 147 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 62371 cases have been confirmed, 58095 cases have been discharged and 1139 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 147 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (82), FCT (20), Rivers (9), Kaduna (8), Plateau (8), Benue (5), Edo (3), Kano (3), Nasarawa (3), Taraba (3), Ogun (2), Bauchi (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|21,017
|662
|20,145
|210
|FCT
|6,028
|606
|5,341
|81
|Plateau
|3,622
|221
|3,368
|33
|Oyo
|3,433
|813
|2,577
|43
|Rivers
|2,790
|83
|2,648
|59
|Edo
|2,657
|26
|2,522
|109
|Kaduna
|2,633
|77
|2,513
|43
|Ogun
|2,016
|85
|1,901
|30
|Delta
|1,813
|27
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,746
|8
|1,684
|54
|Ondo
|1,666
|44
|1,585
|37
|Enugu
|1,314
|24
|1,269
|21
|Kwara
|1,069
|24
|1,019
|26
|Ebonyi
|1,049
|8
|1,011
|30
|Katsina
|952
|0
|928
|24
|Osun
|923
|4
|899
|20
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|711
|1
|696
|14
|Imo
|616
|24
|580
|12
|Benue
|491
|45
|435
|11
|Nasarawa
|482
|144
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|403
|1
|381
|21
|Ekiti
|332
|6
|320
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|0
|287
|8
|Anambra
|277
|10
|248
|19
|Niger
|274
|3
|259
|12
|Adamawa
|257
|9
|229
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|1
|147
|17
|Taraba
|143
|30
|107
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|82
|6
|68
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
COVID-19: Nigeria Discharged 4,850 Last Week, Highest Figure In Four Weeks
Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.
The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total…
BREAKING: LG Chairman Abducted In Oyo
Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.
BREAKING: Hoodlums Loot NYSC Camp In Abuja
Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja looting properties belonging to the camp.
Nigeria records 147 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,371
