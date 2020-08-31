Nigeria records 143 new COVID-19 cases, total now 54,008

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 54,008.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.

“On the 31st of August 2020, 143 new confirmed cases and 0 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 54008 cases have been confirmed, 41638 cases have been discharged and 1013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 143 new cases are reported from 18 states- Plateau (35), Kaduna (21), Lagos (19), FCT (13), Ebonyi (9), Adamawa (7), Enugu (7), Katsina (7), Edo (6), Kwara (5), Osun (3), Anambra (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Benue (1), Borno (1), Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,138 2,705 15,231 202 FCT 5,169 3,583 1,536 50 Oyo 3,118 1,127 1,954 37 Edo 2,584 159 2,325 100 Plateau 2,533 1,109 1,395 29 Kaduna 2,141 138 1,991 12 Rivers 2,141 113 1,971 57 Delta 1,744 157 1,540 47 Kano 1,727 136 1,537 54 Ogun 1,648 107 1,515 26 Ondo 1,539 128 1,380 31 Enugu 1,162 234 907 21 Ebonyi 993 35 931 27 Kwara 966 157 784 25 Katsina 796 315 457 24 Osun 782 31 734 17 Abia 771 66 697 8 Borno 741 34 671 36 Gombe 723 64 636 23 Bauchi 667 72 581 14 Imo 527 323 193 11 Benue 453 228 216 9 Nasarawa 434 124 298 12 Bayelsa 391 22 348 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 278 38 232 8 Ekiti 262 55 203 4 Niger 243 15 216 12 Adamawa 228 33 180 15 Anambra 216 30 168 18 Sokoto 159 3 140 16 Kebbi 93 3 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 82 1 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Nigeria records 143 cases

