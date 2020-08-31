Nigeria records 143 new COVID-19 cases, total now 54,008

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 143 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 54,008.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.

“On the 31st of August 2020, 143 new confirmed cases and 0 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 54008 cases have been confirmed, 41638 cases have been discharged and 1013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 143 new cases are reported from 18 states- Plateau (35), Kaduna (21), Lagos (19), FCT (13), Ebonyi (9), Adamawa (7), Enugu (7), Katsina (7), Edo (6), Kwara (5), Osun (3), Anambra (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Benue (1), Borno (1), Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 18,138 2,705 15,231 202
FCT 5,169 3,583 1,536 50
Oyo 3,118 1,127 1,954 37
Edo 2,584 159 2,325 100
Plateau 2,533 1,109 1,395 29
Kaduna 2,141 138 1,991 12
Rivers 2,141 113 1,971 57
Delta 1,744 157 1,540 47
Kano 1,727 136 1,537 54
Ogun 1,648 107 1,515 26
Ondo 1,539 128 1,380 31
Enugu 1,162 234 907 21
Ebonyi 993 35 931 27
Kwara 966 157 784 25
Katsina 796 315 457 24
Osun 782 31 734 17
Abia 771 66 697 8
Borno 741 34 671 36
Gombe 723 64 636 23
Bauchi 667 72 581 14
Imo 527 323 193 11
Benue 453 228 216 9
Nasarawa 434 124 298 12
Bayelsa 391 22 348 21
Jigawa 322 3 308 11
Akwa Ibom 278 38 232 8
Ekiti 262 55 203 4
Niger 243 15 216 12
Adamawa 228 33 180 15
Anambra 216 30 168 18
Sokoto 159 3 140 16
Kebbi 93 3 82 8
Taraba 87 9 73 5
Cross River 82 1 73 8
Zamfara 78 0 73 5
Yobe 67 0 59 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2

 

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’
The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Comments

