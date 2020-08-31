Nigeria records 143 new COVID-19 cases, total now 54,008

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 54,008.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.
“On the 31st of August 2020, 143 new confirmed cases and 0 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 54008 cases have been confirmed, 41638 cases have been discharged and 1013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 143 new cases are reported from 18 states- Plateau (35), Kaduna (21), Lagos (19), FCT (13), Ebonyi (9), Adamawa (7), Enugu (7), Katsina (7), Edo (6), Kwara (5), Osun (3), Anambra (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Benue (1), Borno (1), Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by states below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,138
|2,705
|15,231
|202
|FCT
|5,169
|3,583
|1,536
|50
|Oyo
|3,118
|1,127
|1,954
|37
|Edo
|2,584
|159
|2,325
|100
|Plateau
|2,533
|1,109
|1,395
|29
|Kaduna
|2,141
|138
|1,991
|12
|Rivers
|2,141
|113
|1,971
|57
|Delta
|1,744
|157
|1,540
|47
|Kano
|1,727
|136
|1,537
|54
|Ogun
|1,648
|107
|1,515
|26
|Ondo
|1,539
|128
|1,380
|31
|Enugu
|1,162
|234
|907
|21
|Ebonyi
|993
|35
|931
|27
|Kwara
|966
|157
|784
|25
|Katsina
|796
|315
|457
|24
|Osun
|782
|31
|734
|17
|Abia
|771
|66
|697
|8
|Borno
|741
|34
|671
|36
|Gombe
|723
|64
|636
|23
|Bauchi
|667
|72
|581
|14
|Imo
|527
|323
|193
|11
|Benue
|453
|228
|216
|9
|Nasarawa
|434
|124
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|391
|22
|348
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|278
|38
|232
|8
|Ekiti
|262
|55
|203
|4
|Niger
|243
|15
|216
|12
|Adamawa
|228
|33
|180
|15
|Anambra
|216
|30
|168
|18
|Sokoto
|159
|3
|140
|16
|Kebbi
|93
|3
|82
|8
|Taraba
|87
|9
|73
|5
|Cross River
|82
|1
|73
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|67
|0
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
