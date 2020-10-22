Nigeria records 138 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 61,805

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 138 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,805.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.

“On the 22nd of October 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61805 cases have been confirmed, 56985 cases have been discharged and 1127 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 138 new cases are reported from 13 states – Katsina (44), Lagos (35), Kwara (15), Kaduna (13), Plateau (7), Imo (6), Adamawa (5) Rivers (4), Yobe (3), Ogun (2), Oyo (2), Osun (1), FCT (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,768 968 19,593 207 FCT 5,944 565 5,300 79 Plateau 3,594 346 3,215 33 Oyo 3,423 825 2,556 42 Rivers 2,746 65 2,622 59 Edo 2,648 19 2,522 107 Kaduna 2,585 63 2,480 42 Ogun 1,989 206 1,754 29 Delta 1,812 26 1,737 49 Kano 1,741 5 1,682 54 Ondo 1,659 38 1,585 36 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,065 20 1,019 26 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Katsina 948 45 879 24 Osun 919 41 858 20 Abia 898 18 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 0 696 14 Imo 613 21 580 12 Benue 484 61 413 10 Nasarawa 478 140 325 13 Bayelsa 403 1 381 21 Ekiti 329 7 316 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 3 284 8 Anambra 277 10 248 19 Niger 274 13 249 12 Adamawa 257 9 229 19 Sokoto 162 0 145 17 Taraba 122 13 103 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

