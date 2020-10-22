Nigeria records 138 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 61,805

Nigeria records 138 cases, Kwara discharges 89 patients, Nurses in FCT, sars-cov-2 India, COVID-19, Cases, Russia’s COVID-19 cases, Bayelsa, COVID-19 Dubai returnees, Indonesia

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 138 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,805.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.

“On the 22nd of October 2020, 138 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61805 cases have been confirmed, 56985 cases have been discharged and 1127 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 138 new cases are reported from 13 states – Katsina (44), Lagos (35), Kwara (15), Kaduna (13), Plateau (7), Imo (6), Adamawa (5) Rivers (4), Yobe (3), Ogun (2), Oyo (2), Osun (1), FCT (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,76896819,593207
FCT5,9445655,30079
Plateau3,5943463,21533
Oyo3,4238252,55642
Rivers2,746652,62259
Edo2,648192,522107
Kaduna2,585632,48042
Ogun1,9892061,75429
Delta1,812261,73749
Kano1,74151,68254
Ondo1,659381,58536
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,065201,01926
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Katsina9484587924
Osun9194185820
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710069614
Imo6132158012
Benue4846141310
Nasarawa47814032513
Bayelsa403138121
Ekiti32973166
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29532848
Anambra2771024819
Niger2741324912
Adamawa257922919
Sokoto162014517
Taraba122131036
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

