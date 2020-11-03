Nigeria records 137 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,173

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 137 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,173.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.
“On the 3rd of November 2020, 137 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 63173 cases have been confirmed, 59634 cases have been discharged and 1151 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 137 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (60), Abia (21), FCT (18), Rivers (13), Kaduna (5), Oyo (4), Edo (3), Delta (2), Imo (2), Kano (2), Ogun (2), Bauchi (1), Gombe (1), Nasarawa (1), Niger (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|21,398
|676
|20,504
|218
|FCT
|6,142
|668
|5,393
|81
|Plateau
|3,652
|83
|3,536
|33
|Oyo
|3,456
|208
|3,205
|43
|Rivers
|2,844
|92
|2,693
|59
|Edo
|2,669
|23
|2,536
|110
|Kaduna
|2,663
|43
|2,577
|43
|Ogun
|2,053
|95
|1,928
|30
|Delta
|1,816
|30
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,749
|11
|1,684
|54
|Ondo
|1,669
|47
|1,585
|37
|Enugu
|1,314
|24
|1,269
|21
|Kwara
|1,069
|23
|1,020
|26
|Ebonyi
|1,049
|8
|1,011
|30
|Katsina
|953
|1
|928
|24
|Gombe
|938
|56
|857
|25
|Osun
|930
|8
|902
|20
|Abia
|919
|4
|906
|9
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|713
|3
|696
|14
|Imo
|619
|22
|583
|14
|Benue
|493
|22
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|483
|145
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|413
|11
|381
|21
|Ekiti
|335
|9
|320
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|0
|287
|8
|Anambra
|277
|10
|248
|19
|Niger
|277
|6
|259
|12
|Adamawa
|257
|0
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|0
|148
|17
|Taraba
|146
|25
|115
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|82
|6
|68
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
137 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-60
Abia-21
FCT-18
Rivers-13
Kaduna-5
Oyo-4
Edo-3
Delta-2
Imo-2
Kano-2
Ogun-2
Bauchi-1
Gombe-1
Nasarawa-1
Niger-1
Osun-1
63,173 confirmed
59,634 discharged
1,151 deaths pic.twitter.com/1Fw4CNv4wJ
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 3, 2020
