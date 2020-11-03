Nigeria records 137 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,173

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 137 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,173.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

“On the 3rd of November 2020, 137 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 63173 cases have been confirmed, 59634 cases have been discharged and 1151 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 137 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (60), Abia (21), FCT (18), Rivers (13), Kaduna (5), Oyo (4), Edo (3), Delta (2), Imo (2), Kano (2), Ogun (2), Bauchi (1), Gombe (1), Nasarawa (1), Niger (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 21,398 676 20,504 218 FCT 6,142 668 5,393 81 Plateau 3,652 83 3,536 33 Oyo 3,456 208 3,205 43 Rivers 2,844 92 2,693 59 Edo 2,669 23 2,536 110 Kaduna 2,663 43 2,577 43 Ogun 2,053 95 1,928 30 Delta 1,816 30 1,737 49 Kano 1,749 11 1,684 54 Ondo 1,669 47 1,585 37 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,069 23 1,020 26 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Katsina 953 1 928 24 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Osun 930 8 902 20 Abia 919 4 906 9 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 713 3 696 14 Imo 619 22 583 14 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 483 145 325 13 Bayelsa 413 11 381 21 Ekiti 335 9 320 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 0 287 8 Anambra 277 10 248 19 Niger 277 6 259 12 Adamawa 257 0 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 146 25 115 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

