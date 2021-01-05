Nigeria records 1,354 new COVID-19 cases, total now 92,705

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,354new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 92,705.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 5th of January 2021, 1354 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 92705 cases have been confirmed, 76396 cases have been discharged and 1319 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1354 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (712), FCT (145), Plateau (117), Kwara (81), Kaduna (54), Sokoto (39), Oyo(38), Rivers (37), Gombe (21), Enugu (20), Akwa Ibom (16), Bauchi (14), Delta (14), Ebonyi (13), Anambra (9), Taraba (8), Edo (8), Kano (3), Osun (2), Ekiti (2) and Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 32,687 5,100 27,337 250 FCT 12,428 4,593 7,731 104 Kaduna 5,555 575 4,926 54 Plateau 5,174 398 4,732 44 Oyo 4,086 618 3,416 52 Rivers 3,639 326 3,249 64 Edo 2,938 119 2,702 117 Ogun 2,564 210 2,320 34 Kano 2,367 321 1,978 68 Delta 1,911 122 1,737 52 Ondo 1,843 39 1,763 41 Katsina 1,636 180 1,429 27 Kwara 1,495 370 1,094 31 Enugu 1,420 36 1,363 21 Gombe 1,359 321 1,001 37 Ebonyi 1,120 18 1,072 30 Bauchi 1,052 166 869 17 Abia 1,036 46 979 11 Osun 1,022 31 967 24 Nasarawa 923 585 325 13 Borno 808 34 738 36 Imo 769 35 722 12 Bayelsa 545 69 455 21 Benue 537 57 469 11 Akwa Ibom 465 66 390 9 Adamawa 424 161 238 25 Sokoto 420 102 298 20 Ekiti 417 16 395 6 Niger 417 84 320 13 Jigawa 407 28 368 11 Anambra 337 43 274 20 Taraba 225 28 190 7 Yobe 201 49 144 8 Kebbi 192 19 163 10 Cross River 169 0 157 12 Zamfara 112 25 82 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

