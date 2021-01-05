Nigeria records 1,354 new COVID-19 cases, total now 92,705

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,354new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 92,705.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
“On the 5th of January 2021, 1354 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 92705 cases have been confirmed, 76396 cases have been discharged and 1319 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1354 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (712), FCT (145), Plateau (117), Kwara (81), Kaduna (54), Sokoto (39), Oyo(38), Rivers (37), Gombe (21), Enugu (20), Akwa Ibom (16), Bauchi (14), Delta (14), Ebonyi (13), Anambra (9), Taraba (8), Edo (8), Kano (3), Osun (2), Ekiti (2) and Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|32,687
|5,100
|27,337
|250
|FCT
|12,428
|4,593
|7,731
|104
|Kaduna
|5,555
|575
|4,926
|54
|Plateau
|5,174
|398
|4,732
|44
|Oyo
|4,086
|618
|3,416
|52
|Rivers
|3,639
|326
|3,249
|64
|Edo
|2,938
|119
|2,702
|117
|Ogun
|2,564
|210
|2,320
|34
|Kano
|2,367
|321
|1,978
|68
|Delta
|1,911
|122
|1,737
|52
|Ondo
|1,843
|39
|1,763
|41
|Katsina
|1,636
|180
|1,429
|27
|Kwara
|1,495
|370
|1,094
|31
|Enugu
|1,420
|36
|1,363
|21
|Gombe
|1,359
|321
|1,001
|37
|Ebonyi
|1,120
|18
|1,072
|30
|Bauchi
|1,052
|166
|869
|17
|Abia
|1,036
|46
|979
|11
|Osun
|1,022
|31
|967
|24
|Nasarawa
|923
|585
|325
|13
|Borno
|808
|34
|738
|36
|Imo
|769
|35
|722
|12
|Bayelsa
|545
|69
|455
|21
|Benue
|537
|57
|469
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|465
|66
|390
|9
|Adamawa
|424
|161
|238
|25
|Sokoto
|420
|102
|298
|20
|Ekiti
|417
|16
|395
|6
|Niger
|417
|84
|320
|13
|Jigawa
|407
|28
|368
|11
|Anambra
|337
|43
|274
|20
|Taraba
|225
|28
|190
|7
|Yobe
|201
|49
|144
|8
|Kebbi
|192
|19
|163
|10
|Cross River
|169
|0
|157
|12
|Zamfara
|112
|25
|82
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
