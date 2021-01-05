Nigeria records 1,354 new COVID-19 cases, total now 92,705

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 1354 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,354new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 92,705.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 5th of January 2021, 1354 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 92705 cases have been confirmed, 76396 cases have been discharged and 1319 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1354 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (712), FCT (145), Plateau (117), Kwara (81), Kaduna (54), Sokoto (39), Oyo(38), Rivers (37), Gombe (21), Enugu (20), Akwa Ibom (16), Bauchi (14), Delta (14), Ebonyi (13), Anambra (9), Taraba (8), Edo (8), Kano (3), Osun (2), Ekiti (2) and Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos32,6875,10027,337250
FCT12,4284,5937,731104
Kaduna5,5555754,92654
Plateau5,1743984,73244
Oyo4,0866183,41652
Rivers3,6393263,24964
Edo2,9381192,702117
Ogun2,5642102,32034
Kano2,3673211,97868
Delta1,9111221,73752
Ondo1,843391,76341
Katsina1,6361801,42927
Kwara1,4953701,09431
Enugu1,420361,36321
Gombe1,3593211,00137
Ebonyi1,120181,07230
Bauchi1,05216686917
Abia1,0364697911
Osun1,0223196724
Nasarawa92358532513
Borno8083473836
Imo7693572212
Bayelsa5456945521
Benue5375746911
Akwa Ibom465663909
Adamawa42416123825
Sokoto42010229820
Ekiti417163956
Niger4178432013
Jigawa4072836811
Anambra3374327420
Taraba225281907
Yobe201491448
Kebbi1921916310
Cross River169015712
Zamfara11225825
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19  vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Nigeria records 1354 new COVID-19 cases, total now 92,705

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Electricity tariff increase: NLC threatens unprecedented industrial action

Coronavirus

731 Batch B NYSC members have tested positive for COVID-19 ― PTF

Coronavirus

COVID-19 is real, it is dealing with me now ― Kingrudy

Latest News

Nigerians will still vote us, reject PDP in 2023, APC boasts

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More