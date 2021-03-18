Nigeria records 135 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,409

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 135 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,409.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 18th of March 2021, 135 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 161409 cases have been confirmed, 146890 cases have been discharged and 2027 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 135 new cases are reported from 16 states – Lagos (41), Imo (20), Ogun (14), FCT (10), Kebbi (11), Rivers (10), Akwa Ibom (8), Plateau (4), Ebonyi (3), Kaduna (3), Kano (3), Osun (3), Oyo (2), Ekiti (1), Gombe (1), and Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos57,16429256,446426
FCT19,5133,66615,691156
Plateau9,006758,87457
Kaduna8,8381188,65565
Rivers6,8521596,59598
Oyo6,8215126,193116
Edo4,8641544,518192
Ogun4,5912274,31549
Kano3,881253,747109
Ondo3,1299742,09461
Kwara3,0492892,70555
Delta2,5977821,74471
Osun2,503962,35552
Nasarawa2,3151,92937313
Enugu2,2213271,86529
Katsina2,082182,03034
Gombe2,02551,97644
Ebonyi1,97681,93632
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7324711,24714
Abia1,644311,59221
Imo1,639681,53536
Bauchi1,4821981,26717
Borno1,324861,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger92849441717
Taraba9102486422
Ekiti8576578111
Bayelsa8324176526
Sokoto770174128
Jigawa501548016
Kebbi4383239214
Cross River3571332717
Yobe293252599
Zamfara23122218
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Nigeria records 135 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,409

