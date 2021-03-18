Nigeria records 135 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,409

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 135 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,409.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 18th of March 2021, 135 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 161409 cases have been confirmed, 146890 cases have been discharged and 2027 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 135 new cases are reported from 16 states – Lagos (41), Imo (20), Ogun (14), FCT (10), Kebbi (11), Rivers (10), Akwa Ibom (8), Plateau (4), Ebonyi (3), Kaduna (3), Kano (3), Osun (3), Oyo (2), Ekiti (1), Gombe (1), and Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 57,164 292 56,446 426 FCT 19,513 3,666 15,691 156 Plateau 9,006 75 8,874 57 Kaduna 8,838 118 8,655 65 Rivers 6,852 159 6,595 98 Oyo 6,821 512 6,193 116 Edo 4,864 154 4,518 192 Ogun 4,591 227 4,315 49 Kano 3,881 25 3,747 109 Ondo 3,129 974 2,094 61 Kwara 3,049 289 2,705 55 Delta 2,597 782 1,744 71 Osun 2,503 96 2,355 52 Nasarawa 2,315 1,929 373 13 Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29 Katsina 2,082 18 2,030 34 Gombe 2,025 5 1,976 44 Ebonyi 1,976 8 1,936 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,732 471 1,247 14 Abia 1,644 31 1,592 21 Imo 1,639 68 1,535 36 Bauchi 1,482 198 1,267 17 Borno 1,324 86 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 928 494 417 17 Taraba 910 24 864 22 Ekiti 857 65 781 11 Bayelsa 832 41 765 26 Sokoto 770 1 741 28 Jigawa 501 5 480 16 Kebbi 438 32 392 14 Cross River 357 13 327 17 Yobe 293 25 259 9 Zamfara 231 2 221 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

