Nigeria records 131 new COVID-19 cases, total now 56,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 131 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,735.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 17th of September 2020, 131 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56735 cases have been confirmed, 48092 cases have been discharged and 1093 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 131 new COVID-19 cases are reported from 18 states in Nigeria- Lagos (45), Kaduna (17), Plateau (17), FCT (16), Delta (6), Niger (6), Kwara (5), Oyo (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Cross River (2), Ekiti (2), Enugu (2), Osun (2), Sokoto (2), Bauchi (1), Ebonyi (1), Katsina (1), Rivers (1)-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,768 3,318 15,245 205 FCT 5,504 526 4,902 76 Oyo 3,226 1,085 2,102 39 Plateau 3,175 922 2,222 31 Edo 2,610 78 2,427 105 Kaduna 2,322 98 2,191 33 Rivers 2,209 30 2,120 59 Delta 1,799 112 1,638 49 Ogun 1,755 9 1,718 28 Kano 1,733 26 1,653 54 Ondo 1,590 65 1,490 35 Enugu 1,234 47 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,035 1 1,004 30 Kwara 1,009 82 902 25 Katsina 845 364 457 24 Abia 835 35 792 8 Osun 807 19 771 17 Gombe 779 75 679 25 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 682 10 658 14 Imo 551 323 216 12 Benue 467 57 401 9 Nasarawa 447 137 298 12 Bayelsa 393 2 370 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 307 27 275 5 Akwa Ibom 288 16 264 8 Niger 250 6 232 12 Anambra 232 29 184 19 Adamawa 230 19 196 15 Sokoto 161 2 142 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 85 2 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 73 6 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

