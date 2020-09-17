Nigeria records 131 new COVID-19 cases, total now 56,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 131 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,735.
The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.
“On the 17th of September 2020, 131 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 56735 cases have been confirmed, 48092 cases have been discharged and 1093 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The 131 new COVID-19 cases are reported from 18 states in Nigeria- Lagos (45), Kaduna (17), Plateau (17), FCT (16), Delta (6), Niger (6), Kwara (5), Oyo (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Cross River (2), Ekiti (2), Enugu (2), Osun (2), Sokoto (2), Bauchi (1), Ebonyi (1), Katsina (1), Rivers (1)-1.”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,768
|3,318
|15,245
|205
|FCT
|5,504
|526
|4,902
|76
|Oyo
|3,226
|1,085
|2,102
|39
|Plateau
|3,175
|922
|2,222
|31
|Edo
|2,610
|78
|2,427
|105
|Kaduna
|2,322
|98
|2,191
|33
|Rivers
|2,209
|30
|2,120
|59
|Delta
|1,799
|112
|1,638
|49
|Ogun
|1,755
|9
|1,718
|28
|Kano
|1,733
|26
|1,653
|54
|Ondo
|1,590
|65
|1,490
|35
|Enugu
|1,234
|47
|1,166
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,035
|1
|1,004
|30
|Kwara
|1,009
|82
|902
|25
|Katsina
|845
|364
|457
|24
|Abia
|835
|35
|792
|8
|Osun
|807
|19
|771
|17
|Gombe
|779
|75
|679
|25
|Borno
|741
|2
|703
|36
|Bauchi
|682
|10
|658
|14
|Imo
|551
|323
|216
|12
|Benue
|467
|57
|401
|9
|Nasarawa
|447
|137
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|393
|2
|370
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|307
|27
|275
|5
|Akwa Ibom
|288
|16
|264
|8
|Niger
|250
|6
|232
|12
|Anambra
|232
|29
|184
|19
|Adamawa
|230
|19
|196
|15
|Sokoto
|161
|2
|142
|17
|Taraba
|95
|16
|73
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|85
|2
|74
|9
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|73
|6
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
PDP Hails Fresh US Visa Ban On Nigerian Election Riggers
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the United States government over its fresh imposition of Visa ban on those undermining Nigeria’s democracy and the electoral process.
I Never Asked Military To Return Seized Weapons ― Ortom
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that he never asked the military to return the weapons recovered from the repentant youths.
Nigerian Law School Admits 1,785 Candidates To Bar
A total of 1,785 candidates were on Tuesday called to the Nigerian Bar, having passed the January 2020 Bar final examinations conducted by the Nigerian Law School under the supervision of the Council of Legal Education.
Imported Poultry Foods Now Infected With COVID-19 ― Customs
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has put its officers stationed at all border points, airports and seaports on red alert, warning them to be extra vigilant over the importation of poultry products because some have been found to contain Covid-19.
