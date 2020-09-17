Nigeria records 131 new COVID-19 cases, total now 56,735

Nigeria records 131 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 131 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,735.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 17th of September 2020, 131 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56735 cases have been confirmed, 48092 cases have been discharged and 1093 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 131 new COVID-19 cases are reported from 18 states in Nigeria- Lagos (45), Kaduna (17), Plateau (17), FCT (16), Delta (6), Niger (6), Kwara (5), Oyo (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Cross River (2), Ekiti (2), Enugu (2), Osun (2), Sokoto (2), Bauchi (1), Ebonyi (1), Katsina (1), Rivers (1)-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,7683,31815,245205
FCT5,5045264,90276
Oyo3,2261,0852,10239
Plateau3,1759222,22231
Edo2,610782,427105
Kaduna2,322982,19133
Rivers2,209302,12059
Delta1,7991121,63849
Ogun1,75591,71828
Kano1,733261,65354
Ondo1,590651,49035
Enugu1,234471,16621
Ebonyi1,03511,00430
Kwara1,0098290225
Katsina84536445724
Abia835357928
Osun8071977117
Gombe7797567925
Borno741270336
Bauchi6821065814
Imo55132321612
Benue467574019
Nasarawa44713729812
Bayelsa393237021
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti307272755
Akwa Ibom288162648
Niger250623212
Anambra2322918419
Adamawa2301919615
Sokoto161214217
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River852749
Zamfara780735
Yobe736598
Kogi5032

Nigeria records 131 cases

Top News

Top News

Top News

Top News

